Toprak Razgatlioglu buzzing after smashing lap record: ‘99% ready to race’

Toprak Razgatlioglu has wasted no time in setting out his intentions following another impressive WorldSBK test with BMW.

The Turkish rider was even stronger than Jerez as he went on to end Nicolo Bulega’s pre-season dominance with a low 1m 39s time at Portimao.

After just four full days of testing on the BMW, Razgatlioglu believes he’s nearly at 100% with the M 1000 RR.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com after day two, Razgatlioglu said: “It was a fantastic day as we did a very good job. I wasn’t focussed on the lap time but also on the race pace.

“After this test, we go to race and we need a good setup for the race. We are 99% ready to race. The feeling is good and every day, we are getting better as we keep improving the bike.

“Today, I did a 1’39.8 with the SC0 and did it three or four times. With the SCX, I did a 1’39.2 which is an unbelievable lap time and I am really surprised.

“At the end of today, thanks to Bonovo, who we asked for a Q tyre from, we got one but only improved by 0.1s.

“We used a different swingarm for a short bike and put the SCQ but the bike was jumping around and there was a lot of wheelie. I couldn’t make a 1’38 but do next time we can!”

Race simulations have been a big area of focus for Razgatlioglu in testing, and it was this along with the continued set-up improvements that had him feeling confident about his chances going forward.

Razgatlioglu added: “I did a race simulation of 15 laps and did two lap times with the SC0 in the 1’39s. It looks like we’re ready to race but we’re still learning and we need time.

“Every day, we improve but in general, I am happy. We’ll see at Phillip Island because it’s completely different, as is the grip.

“After Jerez, we still improved the bike and tried different parts, finally finding the setup. Finally, I feel like the bike is my bike.

“It’s my style, sliding and with the grip improving too. The turning is not 100% but we are close. The team is very happy and the motivation is very high now; I’m happy with Michael, who did a very good job today.

“In the season, we’ll work together and make a very good race result. We need some time to adapt the bike.”