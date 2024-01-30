Sam Lowes: ‘Big learning day’ at Portimao, ‘a lot different with the Superbike compared to Moto2’

One of three high-profile rookies in WorldSBK this season, Sam Lowes got a taste for his Panigale V4 R around the Algarve circuit, which is one of the most challenging on the Superbike calendar.

Lowes has again been competitive during today’s final day of running, after describing day one as a ‘big learning day’.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Lowes added: “It was a big learning day for me, coming to another track. It’s a lot different from Jerez with the Superbike compared to Moto2.

“I’m really happy. It was a positive day and we improved a lot and I felt a lot more comfortable on the bike compared to last week.

“I had a small crash at turn ten/11 - the top of the hill. I was just spinning quite a lot through turn nine.

“As I closed the gas the momentum sort of pushed me into the corner. This was one of those ‘Sam needs to learn’ Superbike crashes.

“I just need to learn that I have so much more power and spin than I’m used to. It just put me a bit off line and a bit wide.”

Lowes has been one of the busiest riders throughout both tests, and with one more to go in Phillip Island before the season-opener, Lowes admits he wants to continue churning out the laps.

“My plan is to just get in laps, give my feedback and understand the dynamics of the bike, the balance of the bike just to find what I need and where I’m going,” said the British rider.

“We found a better balance on the front, it felt easier for me to ride.

“I felt good on the bike but the lap time I did I felt I could do quite a lot. Testing doesn’t mean anything when you get to the first race but I’m a rookie and it was my first day here on a Superbike.

“To have a good rhythm is nice and the team is doing a good job.”