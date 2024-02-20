Toprak Razgatlioglu smashes WSBK Phillip Island lap record in testing

Toprak Razgatlioglu set a new World Superbikes lap record for Phillip Island in testing on Tuesday.

The new BMW rider clocked a 1'28.511 lap to lay down a serious marker ahead of the new season.

The first round of the WSBK season is in Australia this weekend.

Razgatlioglu overhauled Nicolo Bulega’s 1'28.585 in the final minutes of testing on Tuesday.

Ducati’s Bulega had previously become the first WSBK rider to lap Phillip Island inside 1’28, posting a time of 1’28.890.

Razgatlioglu was 0.220s behind Bulega in FP1 but then smashed the lap record (and his own pole record from last year) in FP2.

Razgatlioglu and teammate Michael van der Mark had worked on chassis balance to preserve their tyres during the final preseason test.

“I was scared a lot because normally, I’m not really strong at this track,” Razgatlioglu said.

“I started very strong, and the race pace is very, very strong.

“However, the problem is the rear tyre. After ten laps, it’s done.

“There’s a new surface with too much grip. I did a very good lap with the new lap record but for me, the race weekend is more important.

“I am only focused on this. The feeling is very good but in general, I am very happy.”

Razgatlioglu won on his Yamaha debut four years ago and, this weekend, can repeat the trick on a BMW.

“It’s important to start with a good result,” he said.

“At the moment, I am thinking only about the podium, but I hope I can fight for the win. It won’t be an easy race!

“We are working; we’re not at 100% now but we’ve started quickly.

“In general, it looks like everything is good. I’m excited ahead of the first race, so maybe after the first race, I’ll be more relaxed! It’s never easy to race here, especially with the new tarmac.

“I think everyone will enjoy watching the races this weekend!”