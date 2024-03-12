Alex Lowes: ‘Our target is to keep working on race pace, keeping grip for longer’

WorldSBK series leader Alex Lowes says the aim for Kawasaki at the Catalunya test is to maintain grip in the tyres for longer.

Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February
Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February

Alex Lowes delivered two stunning race wins at Phillip Island to take over the lead of the WorldSBK championship.

A last lap overtake on reigning two-time Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista sealed victory in Race 2, at a circuit that has traditionally been very good for Lowes. 

But the next round at Catalunya could be a true test of how competitive Lowes and Kawasaki can be this season.

Of all the tracks on the Superbike calendar, Catalunya is arguably the toughest on tyres and with grip longevity being a weakness for Kawasaki in 2023, the two-day test prior to round two is likely to be invaluable for Lowes and the Japanese brand.

“Our target for the test is to keep working on both the performance and race pace of the bike, while keeping our grip for longer than we could last year with both front and rear tyres,” said Lowes.

“Montmelo itself has a layout that I really enjoy and being close to the team’s workshop, it’s like a second home race. 

“I’m excited to get back together with the crew after a couple of weeks at home, have some fun and see if we can improve our package ready for the Barcelona - Catalunya races the week after.”

While Lowes recorded two wins and a P4 in Phillip Island, new team-mate Axel Bassani failed to record a top ten finish, thus the Catalunya test which begins on Thursday will be crucial for the Italian.

Bassani added: “After the first race weekend of the season for sure the confidence with the bike will be better at this test.

“We have a lot of work to do and we will try to find a better set-up for race weekend. We also hope to have consistent track conditions all the way through.

“We have some new ideas to try and we will see how they work. I am happy to have two more days to test on track with KRT shortly before their home race weekend.

“It will be important to do a good job and have good results. We will try to enjoy it and push as much as possible to reach our goals.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 min ago
Helmut Marko issues “has to come up with something soon” warning for Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alex Lowes: ‘Our target is to keep working on race pace, keeping grip for longer’
Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February
Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
MotoGP called “a sleeping giant” which is “primed for growth” in United States
Miguel
Miguel
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Five biggest talking points after the Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Aleix Espargaro “beaten up”, Aprilia a “blunt knife” at Qatar MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February

Latest News

F1
Feature
2 hours ago
Ferrari super sub Oliver Bearman belongs in F1 - but will he get 2025 seat?
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
GASGAS: Pedro Acosta ‘rode an unbelievable race, emotional opening round’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Key trait pinpointed for Max Verstappen’s current dominance over Lewis Hamilton
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme…
WSBK
News
4 hours ago
Chaz Davies: ‘A lot of people didn’t understand Nicolo Bulega’s real level’
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February