Alex Lowes: ‘Our target is to keep working on race pace, keeping grip for longer’

Alex Lowes delivered two stunning race wins at Phillip Island to take over the lead of the WorldSBK championship.

A last lap overtake on reigning two-time Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista sealed victory in Race 2, at a circuit that has traditionally been very good for Lowes.

But the next round at Catalunya could be a true test of how competitive Lowes and Kawasaki can be this season.

Of all the tracks on the Superbike calendar, Catalunya is arguably the toughest on tyres and with grip longevity being a weakness for Kawasaki in 2023, the two-day test prior to round two is likely to be invaluable for Lowes and the Japanese brand.

“Our target for the test is to keep working on both the performance and race pace of the bike, while keeping our grip for longer than we could last year with both front and rear tyres,” said Lowes.

“Montmelo itself has a layout that I really enjoy and being close to the team’s workshop, it’s like a second home race.

“I’m excited to get back together with the crew after a couple of weeks at home, have some fun and see if we can improve our package ready for the Barcelona - Catalunya races the week after.”

While Lowes recorded two wins and a P4 in Phillip Island, new team-mate Axel Bassani failed to record a top ten finish, thus the Catalunya test which begins on Thursday will be crucial for the Italian.

Bassani added: “After the first race weekend of the season for sure the confidence with the bike will be better at this test.

“We have a lot of work to do and we will try to find a better set-up for race weekend. We also hope to have consistent track conditions all the way through.

“We have some new ideas to try and we will see how they work. I am happy to have two more days to test on track with KRT shortly before their home race weekend.

“It will be important to do a good job and have good results. We will try to enjoy it and push as much as possible to reach our goals.”