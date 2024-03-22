2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Friday Free Practice Results
Results from Friday free practice, round two of the 2024 World Superbike championship in Barcelona, Spain.
Like day-one of the WorldSBK test last week, Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea showed good early speed aboard their Yamaha machines as they slotted into P1 and P2, respectively.
Nicolo Bulega then banged in a lap time three tenths faster than Gardner before Andrea Locatelli and Andrea Iannone also moved ahead of Gardner, relegating the Australian to fourth place.
A low 1m 41s lap from Toprak Razgatlioglu saw top spot change hands yet again, as the BMW rider built on his impressive test last week.
Despite threatening his own fastest time, Razgatlioglu was unable to improve on his ensuing laps although he remained fastest.
Following a slow start to the session, Danilo Petrucci began showing his potential as he jumped up to sixth place aboard his Barni Ducati.
Late improvements were made by Michael Van Der Mark and Rea as they moved up to second and third, behind Razgatlioglu who closed out the session on top.
|2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:41.199s
|2
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.046s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.201s
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.208s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.274s
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.298s
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.585s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.586s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.622s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.646s
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.769s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.791s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.911s
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.033s
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.067s
|16
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.073s
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.198s
|18
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.205s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.448s
|20
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.551s
|21
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.962s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+1.981s
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.694s