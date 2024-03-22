2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Friday Free Practice Results

Results from Friday free practice, round two of the 2024 World Superbike championship in Barcelona, Spain.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February
Like day-one of the WorldSBK test last week, Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea showed good early speed aboard their Yamaha machines as they slotted into P1 and P2, respectively.

Nicolo Bulega then banged in a lap time three tenths faster than Gardner before Andrea Locatelli and Andrea Iannone also moved ahead of Gardner, relegating the Australian to fourth place. 

A low 1m 41s lap from Toprak Razgatlioglu saw top spot change hands yet again, as the BMW rider built on his impressive test last week.

Despite threatening his own fastest time, Razgatlioglu was unable to improve on his ensuing laps although he remained fastest.

Following a slow start to the session, Danilo Petrucci began showing his potential as he jumped up to sixth place aboard his Barni Ducati.

Late improvements were made by Michael Van Der Mark and Rea as they moved up to second and third, behind Razgatlioglu who closed out the session on top.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:41.199s
2Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.046s
3Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.201s
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.208s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.274s
6Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.298s
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.585s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.586s
9Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.622s
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.646s
11Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.769s
12Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.791s
13Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.911s
14Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.033s
15Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.067s
16Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.073s
17Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.198s
18Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.205s
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.448s
20Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.551s
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.962s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+1.981s
23Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.694s

