Andrea Iannone on crazy last lap: “I saw nothing dirty; it was clean”

Andrea Iannone admits he saw ‘nothing dirty’ between Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista in Catalunya.

Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu won his second WorldSBK race ever around Catalunya after securing his first during last Saturday’s Race 1.

While his first victory for BMW was a race of attrition, the Superpole race was all-action as Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega all led the race and were in contention on the last lap. 

Razgatlioglu produced a sensational final corner overtake to win the race, but while it was spectacular, it did end up costing Bautista two positions as he ran wide.

Bautista went defensive as he expected a challenge, but Razgatlioglu was forceful in opening the door regardless.

No contact was made between the pair as Iannone took advantage to gain P2, his best result in a WorldSBK race so far.

“The race is the race,” began Iannone. “Everyone wants to win and it’s normal when you have a chance, you try.

“In any case, I’m happy about today’s races. We fought and this is important. I know everything’s good but it’s not easy. 

“We try to improve every race. I expected that Toprak would try, he was in the position to try, and he did. I saw nothing dirty; it was clean.

“On the TV, it’s like I’m closer to Toprak but I’m not close, I’m a bit far away. I tried to also overtake Toprak.

“When you are there at that point, you try to win but we need a little bit more in some areas.”

