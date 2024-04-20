Nicholas Spinelli on surprise WorldSBK win: ‘Maybe I was lucky, but I won’

Nicholas Spinelli was the only rider on the grid to choose intermediate tyres on the front and rear of his Panigale V4 R.

Spinelli, who made his Superbike debut on Friday after stepping in for the injured Danilo Petrucci, then escaped at the front of the field.

Heavy rain prior to the race meant a third consecutive wet session, after FP3 and Superpole were also heavily impacted by downpours just before the action got underway.

Andrea Locatelli was the only other rider to opt for the intermediate tyre, however, the Yamaha rider chose to run a slick rear tyre.

At the front, Spinelli led at the end of lap one before creating a gap of over 24 seconds.

It wasn’t until eight laps in that the blue skies started to create a crossover for the slick tyre runners.

Spinelli gradually lost time before Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista had the Italian firmly in their sights.

But on the same lap that he would have lost the lead, a red flag was brought out due to oil spilling onto the circuit, thus giving Spinelli the win as two-thirds distance was completed.

Speaking in parc ferme, an elated Spinelli said: “It’s incredible. I’m very happy because yesterday I tried the Superbike for the first time.

“When I tried it I said ‘Woah!’. This bike is incredible. Today, I did my first race and I won.

“Maybe I was lucky, but I won. I’m very happy for the team and for everyone.”