Remy Gardner aiming to get first WorldSBK podium in Race 1 at Assen
Close on a few occasions as a rookie, Remy Gardner is aiming for a maiden WorldSBK podium at Assen.
Following a strong start to Friday’s action, Remy Gardner has put himself in contention for a first WorldSBK podium by qualifying sixth.
Gardner has taken a clear step forward in terms of pure speed during the early part of his second season in WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista discuss Race 1 strategy
But the former MotoGP rider has not been able to capitalise and turn that into a top five result, as of yet.
However, qualifying sixth should give Gardner a good chance of doing that in Race 1 at Assen.
Gardner has not tasted podium champagne since his 2021 Moto2 title-winning season, and therefore the Australian is in a hurry to change that.
Speaking about his chances after starting the year strong, Gardner said: “I felt we could’ve challenged, we did challenge, in the Superpole Race at Phillip Island, we definitely could’ve at least fought for a podium.
“I was feeling very strong. We’ve been fast all year through testing. Montmelo wasn’t the track for our package but even on Sunday we were able to bring home a decent result, so I was happy about that.
“Here was a good race last year, so I obviously came here with high hopes and we’re off to a good start.
“Hopefully we can finish the weekend off strongly and it’s been a long time since I’ve had a podium. Definitely looking forward to getting back and trying some Prosecco!”