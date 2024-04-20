Remy Gardner aiming to get first WorldSBK podium in Race 1 at Assen

Close on a few occasions as a rookie, Remy Gardner is aiming for a maiden WorldSBK podium at Assen.

Remy Gardner, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Remy Gardner, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Following a strong start to Friday’s action, Remy Gardner has put himself in contention for a first WorldSBK podium by qualifying sixth.

Gardner has taken a clear step forward in terms of pure speed during the early part of his second season in WorldSBK. 

But the former MotoGP rider has not been able to capitalise and turn that into a top five result, as of yet.

However, qualifying sixth should give Gardner a good chance of doing that in Race 1 at Assen.

Gardner has not tasted podium champagne since his 2021 Moto2 title-winning season, and therefore the Australian is in a hurry to change that.

Speaking about his chances after starting the year strong, Gardner said: “I felt we could’ve challenged, we did challenge, in the Superpole Race at Phillip Island, we definitely could’ve at least fought for a podium. 

“I was feeling very strong. We’ve been fast all year through testing. Montmelo wasn’t the track for our package but even on Sunday we were able to bring home a decent result, so I was happy about that.

“Here was a good race last year, so I obviously came here with high hopes and we’re off to a good start.

“Hopefully we can finish the weekend off strongly and it’s been a long time since I’ve had a podium. Definitely looking forward to getting back and trying some Prosecco!”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
13 mins ago
Alvaro Bautista: “Without the red flag I could have fought for victory”
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
17 mins ago
George Russell refutes Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP set-up claim
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
20 mins ago
Christian Horner “write Sergio Perez off” claim met with “I recommended him!”
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
29 mins ago
Fabio Quartararo: Marc Marquez Honda exit “woke up a lot of people” at Yamaha
Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Austrian MotoGP, 17 August
Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Austrian MotoGP, 17 August
F1
News
31 mins ago
How to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day. -
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese…

Latest News

F1
News
32 mins ago
Carlos Sainz advised on the key negotiating tactic to earn 2025 Mercedes drive
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
F1
News
34 mins ago
Sauber deliver “we are not spectators” warning about F1 driver market
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
59 mins ago
Chinese GP qualifying result stands after Aston Martin's protest dismissed
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Nicholas Spinelli on surprise WorldSBK win: ‘Maybe I was lucky, but I won’
Nicholas Spinelli, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Nicholas Spinelli, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April