Remy Gardner aiming to get first WorldSBK podium in Race 1 at Assen

Following a strong start to Friday’s action, Remy Gardner has put himself in contention for a first WorldSBK podium by qualifying sixth.

Gardner has taken a clear step forward in terms of pure speed during the early part of his second season in WorldSBK.

But the former MotoGP rider has not been able to capitalise and turn that into a top five result, as of yet.

However, qualifying sixth should give Gardner a good chance of doing that in Race 1 at Assen.

Gardner has not tasted podium champagne since his 2021 Moto2 title-winning season, and therefore the Australian is in a hurry to change that.

Speaking about his chances after starting the year strong, Gardner said: “I felt we could’ve challenged, we did challenge, in the Superpole Race at Phillip Island, we definitely could’ve at least fought for a podium.

“I was feeling very strong. We’ve been fast all year through testing. Montmelo wasn’t the track for our package but even on Sunday we were able to bring home a decent result, so I was happy about that.

“Here was a good race last year, so I obviously came here with high hopes and we’re off to a good start.

“Hopefully we can finish the weekend off strongly and it’s been a long time since I’ve had a podium. Definitely looking forward to getting back and trying some Prosecco!”