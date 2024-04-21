Remy Gardner ecstatic after breaking 'podium drought' in WorldSBK

Quick enough to secure a maiden WorldSBK podium during the Superpole Race, Remy Gardner instead lost third at the final corner of lap ten when Alex Lowes dove to the inside of the GRT Yamaha rider.

In despair at losing out on a first podium, Gardner was visibly disappointed after crossing the finish line.

But the former Moto2 world champion put that disappointment behind him quickly to produce his best performance ever in the Superbike class.

Despite drama with rain and a big lead group, Gardner was immovable from the top positions as he battled hard against the likes of Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

A late attempt to take second away from Bautista was unsuccessful but the Australian was clear from any threat after dropping Andrea Iannone and fellow Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli.

Speaking after breaking his podium drought, a relieved Gardner said: "Finally! It was really tough last year even though we showed some speed and glimpses of hope.

"The first few races definitely didn’t go to plan. Even though we showed our speed, luck wasn’t and hasn’t been on our side.

"Finally everything has come together and we have had an amazing weekend. We have been fast all weekend and I think we could have had at least two podiums this weekend.

"I can’t complain. We have finally broken the curse. It’s been a few years of a podium drought but it’s come to an end.

"It was hard but happy to spray some champagne again."

When light rain began to fall in Race 2, the lead changed hands multiple times as some riders began taking more risks.

But Gardner was one of those who stayed calm and ultimately had too much pace for the riders behind him.

"Everybody was closing the gas and me too," said Gardner. "It did feel a little bit scary at some points.

"I didn’t do anything crazy and I think a few guys took advantage. When Loka passed me then Iannone passed me.

"But as soon as it started drying up I felt good and could open up the gap."

Although Gardner eventually secured his podium, the Superpole Race left the ex-MotoGP rider angry with himself.

Gardner added: "I was kicking myself, man. Yesterday was just luck but I was kicking myself [today].

"Leaving the door open like that. I was kicking myself. What an idiot I thought.

"Alex [Lowes] rode a good race. It was an interesting race but the tyre was destroyed."