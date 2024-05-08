Andrea Iannone: ‘I wouldn’t have continued if I finished 15th’

Andrea Iannone admits “if I hadn’t been competitive, I wouldn’t have continued” in WorldSBK.

Andrea Iannone, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
Andrea Iannone, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March

After four years away from world championship racing, Andrea Iannone made an impressive return by achieving podiums in his first two rounds as a WorldSBK rider.

Iannone, who is currently sixth in the championship on 64 points - tied with factory Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli - has been one of the standout riders, especially given his time away and that he is a rookie. 

Iannone has also encountered his fair share of bad luck as technical issues have spoiled the chance of claiming further podiums.

Hopeful of becoming a race winner, Iannone admits he would have cut his return to racing short had he not been competitive.

“If I hadn’t been competitive, I wouldn’t have continued with the championship,” Iannone told Motorsport-total.

“I had a clear idea when I came here. I wouldn't have continued if I had finished P15. Then a young rider should have taken over.”

“Our goal for the season was originally the top 10. But now the top 10 is no longer our main goal. We have recognised that.”

If Iannone can win a race at Misano he will join Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista in winning for Ducati in 2024.

However, he would also become the first non-factory rider to win this season and the former MotoGP rider is aiming to make that happen sooner rather than later.

Iannone added: “We now know that we can fight in the top 5 in almost every race.

“I have the feeling that we can win. And we will try to do that. “A victory is possible!

"For sure I am surprised because I don't expect all this speed form the beginning but it is better like this.

"I hope we continue in this way, continue to improve and continue to close the gap to the front guys. But we are here."

