Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals injury despite smashing Misano WorldSBK lap record

Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his stunning form since joining BMW by smashing the WorldSBK lap record at Misano, to finish fastest on day-one of testing.

Battling the two factory Ducati riders for much of the day, Razgatlioglu smashed his way into the 1m 32s barrier as he narrowly pipped Nicolo Bulega to top spot.

Speaking after day-one, Razgatlioglu said: “I’m very happy because we tried many parts. This is really positive.

“Also, I did a very good lap time with the SCX tyre, after I used the SCQ tyre, and I did another very good lap time.

“I kept working after the SCQ tyre run, using old SCX tyres for 10 laps to understand the new parts.

“On the last lap, I did a 1’33.5s with the 18-lap old tyres. This is nice. Just at the end, I felt the front with too much stress because the tyres did a lot of laps. I hope we improve more.

“The electronics setup is now much better, and we improved a lot. Normally, when the put the SCX tyre, the bike immediately changed a lot.

“Now we’ve found a good setup, and good electronics setup and I’m enjoying it a lot with my bike in the final two hours; we found a good electronics setup, including engine brake.

“Step by step, we are getting stronger. We’re finding a good setup and trying new parts.”

Razgatlioglu’s new unofficial lap record came just a few days after suffering a shoulder injury in a fall whilst training with Kenan Sofuoglu.

“Today, I’m also a little bit tired because two days ago, I crashed at Kenan’s track,” said the 2021 world champion.

“My right shoulder is in a little bit of pain; on track, it’s not bad. I think, because it’s getting warm, I’m not feeling the pain.

“Only at Turn 10 I am feeling the pain and also the first braking zone, but after it’s okay.

“I’m very happy because the team’s very happy. We did a good lap time with the SCX tyre and SCQ tyre. Tomorrow, I have three more SCQ tyres… we will see!”

Michael Van Der Mark was also fast at Misano during Thursday’s action, although he couldn’t match Razgatlioglu and admitted his team-mate’s time was very impressive.

Van Der Mark, who tested a new seat and felt a step forward, added: “I feel alright. I just put it on. Toprak used it at Assen.

“It is different, a lot different. I went out, liked it, kept it on all day. We’re going to stay with it. Toprak’s lap time was impressive.

“It’s not just the SCQ time, it’s the laps he did before with the SCX tyre. He’s pushing everyone!

“I tried a lot today with back-to-back comparisons, things like swingarms, testing them back-to-back without changing the bike too much.”