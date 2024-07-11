Toprak Razgatlioglu responds to MotoGP rumours: “I’ll stay with BMW for 2025”

Toprak Razgatlioglu has responded to MotoGP rumours, admitting a move in 2025 is unlikely.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu will be staying in WorldSBK next season despite talks with MotoGP teams.

The championship leader has a contract with BMW and will honour his current deal with the German manufacturer.

“After Misano, I saw many news stories about MotoGP,” began the 2021 Superbike champion. “We are talking to some MotoGP teams, but people don’t understand that if BMW say, ‘Toprak, for next year, it’s possible you go to MotoGP’, we say it’s possible.

“I have one more year left with BMW. If they don’t say this, I’m staying with BMW because I’m very happy. I have one year left on my contract and I’ll stay here for 2025.

“We’ll see for 2026 because we are still in contact with teams. This year is more important, I’m not focused on the MotoGP side.”

Razgatlioglu will be staying with BMW alongside Michael Van Der Mark, after the Dutch rider signed a new deal.

Speaking about the continuity at BMW, Razgatlioglu said: “I’m very happy with Mickey, he’s a good guy. He’s getting better after the big injuries. He’s pushing hard, especially in testing; thanks for helping because he’s always trying new parts!”

In terms of himself, Razgatlioglu is hoping to secure a second consecutive WorldSBK treble after winning all three races in Misano.

This weekend’s round at Donington Park is one that should suit the BMW rider, as he’s dominated at the British circuit in previous years.

But Razgatlioglu will have to do so at less than 100%, following a training accident recently.

Razgatlioglu said: “I’m feeling better, I’m very lucky and happy that nothing’s broken. I feel a bit of pain but when I start to ride the bike, I don’t think I’ll feel it.

“When it gets warmer, I feel better. My foot is moving and it’s easy to walk. It’s not easy to move in some areas but it’s enough for this weekend.

“When I crashed, I felt a lot of pain in my foot and immediately I started to get it checked out as I needed to understand if it was broken or not. I’m feeling normal; not 100% but 99%.

“A hat-trick is my goal. This track is my favourite track but it’s my first time here with BMW. I like this circuit and my bike is getting better every weekend.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8m ago
Marc Marquez “divisive”; Ducati CEO hints at Valentino Rossi skirmishes
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu responds to MotoGP rumours: “I’ll stay with BMW for 2025”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
2h ago
Jeremy Clarkson drops hint about Adrian Newey’s next move with ‘house-hunting’ claim
(L to R): Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Jeremy Clarkson (GBR) on the grid. Formula 1
(L to R): Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with…
WSBK
News
2h ago
Scott Redding on his WorldSBK future: “I’m contracted with BMW for 2025”
Scott Redding
Scott Redding
F1
News
4h ago
Martin Brundle’s theory for why Red Bull are sticking with Sergio Perez - for now
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Confirmed: The six F1 venues holding sprint races in 2025
Lewis Hamilton leading the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
Lewis Hamilton leading the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
F1
News
5h ago
F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Aleix Espargaro “would like to finish on the top step at least once before I leave”
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
7h ago
Everything we know about Liam Lawson’s Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…