Toprak Razgatlioglu responds to MotoGP rumours: “I’ll stay with BMW for 2025”

Toprak Razgatlioglu will be staying in WorldSBK next season despite talks with MotoGP teams.

The championship leader has a contract with BMW and will honour his current deal with the German manufacturer.

“After Misano, I saw many news stories about MotoGP,” began the 2021 Superbike champion. “We are talking to some MotoGP teams, but people don’t understand that if BMW say, ‘Toprak, for next year, it’s possible you go to MotoGP’, we say it’s possible.

“I have one more year left with BMW. If they don’t say this, I’m staying with BMW because I’m very happy. I have one year left on my contract and I’ll stay here for 2025.

“We’ll see for 2026 because we are still in contact with teams. This year is more important, I’m not focused on the MotoGP side.”

Razgatlioglu will be staying with BMW alongside Michael Van Der Mark, after the Dutch rider signed a new deal.

Speaking about the continuity at BMW, Razgatlioglu said: “I’m very happy with Mickey, he’s a good guy. He’s getting better after the big injuries. He’s pushing hard, especially in testing; thanks for helping because he’s always trying new parts!”

In terms of himself, Razgatlioglu is hoping to secure a second consecutive WorldSBK treble after winning all three races in Misano.

This weekend’s round at Donington Park is one that should suit the BMW rider, as he’s dominated at the British circuit in previous years.

But Razgatlioglu will have to do so at less than 100%, following a training accident recently.

Razgatlioglu said: “I’m feeling better, I’m very lucky and happy that nothing’s broken. I feel a bit of pain but when I start to ride the bike, I don’t think I’ll feel it.

“When it gets warmer, I feel better. My foot is moving and it’s easy to walk. It’s not easy to move in some areas but it’s enough for this weekend.

“When I crashed, I felt a lot of pain in my foot and immediately I started to get it checked out as I needed to understand if it was broken or not. I’m feeling normal; not 100% but 99%.

“A hat-trick is my goal. This track is my favourite track but it’s my first time here with BMW. I like this circuit and my bike is getting better every weekend.”