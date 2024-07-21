Alvaro Bautista after double crash day: "What happened today is very usual to see"

Alvaro Bautista suffered a double DNF in what was a day to forget at Most.

Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista

Alvaro Bautista scored zero points on a day where Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed another two WorldSBK wins.

The two-time world champion retired from both races after crashes at turn one.

The second of those occured in Race 2 when he was crashed into by Danilo Petrucci.

Speaking about the incident, Bautista said: "In Race 2 I did a really good start like I wanted. I arrived at the first braking in third place behind Toprak and Nicolo. 

"But then going into the corner I had Gardner on the inside so I just tried to keep the line. I went into the corner; not in the line but a bit more on the outside. 

"In that moment somebody hit me. It's clear that there was not much space for Petrucci but he was behind so he has to take care of the rider in front of him. 

"This kind of corner is very tricky because we arrive very fast from the starting point and the braking is too hard and we have to stop a lot the bike. 

"What happened today is very usual to see. I was a bit unlucky that I was there.

"He told me that somebody touched him but in that moment I didn't know. On the replay he was a bit alone and when he tried to stop the bike he lost the front and hit me. 

"But it is the problem of these starts when you start very far from the first corner."

Bautista also crashed out of contention in the Superpole Race when he attempted to make a pass on team-mate Nicolo Bulega.

Bautista ran wide which resulted in Bulega missing the corner, but as the Spaniard attempted to square of the exit, he ran intot he gravel before slowly falling from his Panigale V4 R. 

"He braked really hard," began Bautista. "I braked a bit harder so in one moment, if I tried to stop more the bike I was risking to hit him. 

"So to avoid that I had to release the brakes and it it was enough to arrive at the gravel and in the gravel I lost the front. 

"Sorry to him because it was on the limit but fortunately he could cut the chicane without consequence so I'm happy for him."

