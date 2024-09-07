Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSBK crash could have been “disastrous” - Jonathan Rea

“I had my helmet on, looked up, saw the TV screen and screamed. It was horrible.”

Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Jonathan Rea has spoken about the crash in WorldSBK FP2 for Toprak Razgatlioglu at this weekend’s French World Superbike.

Although Rea had concerns about the crash itself, he also had a problem with the TV direction.

“I don’t know why TV decided to show it again,” Rea said, as reported by GPOne, on Friday in Magny-Cours, “because it was horrible.”

The wall itself was a more fundamental concern for the six-times champion, though.

“We discussed a lot about that spot, every year,” he said. “But there has to be a wall, because otherwise bikes can go through the barrier [and rejoin the track] and hit someone.

“However, Toprak [Razgatlioglu] hit the wall, and if the angle had been different the consequences would have been disastrous.

“I had my helmet on, looked up, saw the TV screen and screamed. It was horrible.”

Rea also felt Razgatlioglu got lucky with the way he hit the wall.

“He was lucky, because he hit the wall with his side and not with his head,” Rea said. “My mechanics had to calm me down a bit, telling me not to worry because he was fine and walking.

“I don’t understand why they have to show something like that in the middle of the session when we have to go back on track. It’s pretty stupid on the part of the TV director.”

Rea said that the situation found in Magny-Cours is not unique to the French venue.

“There is this situation on many tracks,” he said. “We are World Superbike, and now also the MotoGP bikes go really fast but the circuits don’t get bigger.”

It’s also an issue of speed, Rea explained.

“If you look at lap records, everyone wants to go faster,” he said. “Pirelli wants to make the tyres faster, and Dorna wants the teams to have superconcessions. Everything is being moved forwards, but the barriers are not being moved further back.”

Finally, Rea said that a solution to the situation would be an air fence. “I’m sure they will get some from a warehouse,” he said.

In fact, no air fence was added to the wall that Razgatlioglu hit, only some padding.

On Saturday, Rea’s Race 1 was over before the first lap was complete, as he crashed out at the final corner. Initial assessments show he has fractured his right thumb, and he will undergo further assessments at Moulins Hospital, where Razgatlioglu was taken after his FP2 crash.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19m ago
Jack Miller: 'Marc passed me when my bike got lost' in Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
WSBK
News
47m ago
Strategy the key to Alvaro Bautista’s French WorldSBK podium recovery
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci “felt like I’m going to Paris” in “long” French WorldSBK Race 1
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli did “a real sprint race” to end MotoGP podium drought at Misano
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Fresh Red Bull headache as claims emerge that Max Verstappen wants out
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: “We destroyed our weekend with the qualifying crash”
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin on his “incredible” Misano MotoGP launch: “The others hadn’t started yet”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Michael van der Mark “made the wrong decision” on route to French WorldSBK Race 1 win
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez overtakes analysed after passing Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez