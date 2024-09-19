Tommy Bridewell considers WorldSBK future ahead of Cremona wildcard

“I love British Superbike; I enjoy racing there, but...”

Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Tommy Bridewell is not a total newcomer to WorldSBK, but his wildcard at this weekend’s Italian Round will be his first appearance in the World Championship since 2019.

Then, when his BSB ride was with the Oxford Products Ducati team, Bridewell filled in for an injured Eugene Laverty at the Go Eleven Ducati squad in Imola. This time, it’s a full wildcard at a circuit where he tested earlier this summer.

On the eve of his wildcard, Bridewell admitted that riding full-time in WorldSBK would be a “dream”, but was also keen to stress his contentment with his current Honda BSB ride.

“It would be a dream to ride in WorldSBK,” Bridewell told WorldSBK.com ahead of his Cremona wildcard. “But honestly my focus is to continue with Honda and honestly with that I need to see what options are available.

“I love British Superbike; I enjoy racing there, but maybe we can look at adding some races to my already busy calendar and I'd be happy with that.”

Focussing more specifically on the weekend ahead, Bridewell said: “I’m always excited. For me it's exciting because last time was a very last-minute call up to replace Eugene [Laverty], who was injured.

“So, this time we've had time to prepare in every discipline really with my fitness, with everything.

“To be honest, I am looking forward to the challenge ahead. We did the test here some months ago now and it was positive.

“The hard bit for us was the weather. Honestly, one day was really wet and we maybe got about half a day of dry, strong time.

“I felt great on the bike. Honestly, the pace was okay, but we were still just learning. I was adjusting to the World Superbike spec of electronics and things.

“Our expectation this weekend— honestly, we don't have any. For me, it's just to enjoy the weekend. For Honda, for us as a team, all the information will be available.

“In some areas, maybe I'm doing things differently, but it's just about working, keeping calm, keeping focused and working through the programme and normally that stands [us] in good shape.”

