Update on injured WorldWCR title contender after dramatic crash

Maria Herrera has been hospitalised after a crash on Sunday in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

“Rider #6 Maria Herrera diagnosed with neck sprain and contusion,” a statement confirmed.

“She will be transported to Cremona Hospital for further assessments.”

Herrera was running second in a hugely-exciting and competitive Race 2 at the Cremona Circuit in the WorldWCR series.

With five bikes challenging for position in the final exchanges, Herrera and Sara Sanchez clattered into each other, wiping each other out of the race.

Sanchez was running fourth at the time.

Both riders were taken to the medical centre at the circuit, but only Herrera went to hospital afterwards.

Ana Carrasco won Race 2 on Sunday to take the championship lead.

Herrera is second in the championship, now seven points behind.

Herrera had entered this weekend as the championship leader, and won Race 1 on Saturday.

But her DNF on Sunday opened the door for Carrasco.

Two rounds remain in the inaugural season for the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.