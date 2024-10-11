Weather interrupts Nicolo Bulega’s Estoril World Superbike plan

WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega’s Friday in Estoril was thrown off course by inclement weather and a crash in the morning.

The Italian was fine after his crash, although it cost him key track time on a circuit he hadn’t before ridden on a Superbike, but the wet weather in the morning meant he was unable to learn the circuit as he wanted to on the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

“Not a very good Friday because the conditions were very strange and difficult, especially for a rookie in a very difficult, technical track,” Bulega explained to WorldSBK.com.

“Normally I use Friday to understand the bike in a new track for me; I always use the Friday to learn a lot. But today this was not possible because this morning was wet — I was fast, but I crashed because sometimes it can happen.

“Then, this afternoon, the track condition was not perfect, not very good; it was difficult to understand the limit, the weather changed a lot — sometimes rain, sometimes not, sometimes you don’t know. So, difficult and strange Friday.”

Although Bulega has some experience at Estoril, it was back in 2022 when he was a WorldSSP rookie.

“It’s very difficult, because I ride here in Estoril two-and-a-half years ago, only one time — for the race,” he said.

“Two-and-a-half years ago with the Supersport. So, it’s quite a new track for me, and today didn’t help me a lot to understand.”

The complicated Friday meant Bulega was unable to assess his potential for Race 1 on Saturday.

“Honestly, I don’t know [my potential], because I make not too many laps on the wet, but I didn’t make too many laps also in dry conditions,” he said.

“I did some laps this morning in the wet, I was fast, and also this afternoon the last two or three laps in dry conditions I was quite good, but for sure I have to understand and be much faster.”