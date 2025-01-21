Kawasaki lay out intention for first WorldSBK test of 2025

Garrett Gerloff heads to Jerez this weekend with the Kawasaki WorldSBK Team to take part in the first test of 2025.

The American switches to Kawasaki this year after two years on BMW, and this week’s Jerez test, only one month ahead of the season opener in Australia, will be his first time riding the ZX-10RR since his first test aboard the machine last November.

“I am very excited to be on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR again after not riding it since the last test at Jerez in November,” Gerloff said.

“I am looking forward to going back to the same track as last time to see if we can find some more improvements.

“Then, I will be very excited to go to following tests at Portimao. That will be the first time I will ride the bike at a track other than Jerez.

“I know we can find more improvements from me, the bike and the team, so it should be fun to get 2025 officially started at Jerez.”

Manuel Puccetti, Kawasaki WorldSBK Team principal, added some concern over the weather forecast in Jerez this week.

“We’re very happy to be back testing our bikes less than a month ahead of the Phillip Island season-opener.

“Unfortunately, the weather forecast doesn’t look great for the first tests at Jerez, but we’ll try to make the most of the sessions anyway.

“As for WorldSBK, we’ve already had the chance to work with Garrett Gerloff on our 2025 version of the Ninja ZX-10RR but we now have a lot of new parts to test, and we hope to be able to do that before shipping the bikes to Australia.”