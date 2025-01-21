Bimota brings in two new test riders for WorldSBK 2025

The factory Bimota WorldSBK team will benefit from two new test riders in 2025.

Xavi Argtigas and Xavi Fores have been named as test riders for the 2025 WorldSBK season at Bimota, as the Italian factory looks to develop its new KB998 motorcycle.

The two Spaniards are new additions to the Italian factory’s WorldSBK line-up as it prepares for its first season back in WorldSBK since 2014 with its new Kawasaki ZX-10RR-based KB998.

Fores has previous experience working with Kawasaki in WorldSBK from his single season as a Puccetti rider in 2020, when he helped the brand to that year’s constructors’ title.

Artigas, on the other hand, will be racing his first season for Kawasaki this year in the Italian CIV Supersport class after being left out of Forward’s Moto2 plans for this year in favour of Jorge Navarro.

The announcement of the involvement of Fores and Artigas in the project has come ahead of this week’s Jerez WorldSBK test, the first of the 2025 calendar year.

It has also been accompanied by news of Florian Marino’s departure from the team – following this week’s test – after he committed to the full 2025 Endurance World Championship season with the KM99 Marc VDS Yamaha team.

All three riders – Artigas, Fores, and Marino – will ride in Jerez today (21 January), before the Bimota race riders, Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani, get back on the KB998 on 22–23 January.

Roda “curious to see the potential of the KB998” in Jerez

Having tested in Jerez last November but not with a full WorldSBK field present, this week’s test in Jerez will be an opportunity for the Italian marque to gain a better understanding of where the KB998 stacks up against its competition.

“Everybody involved is very excited to start again,” said Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team manager Guim Roda ahead of the Jerez test.

“It’s nice to stay home and recharge the batteries, of course, but people in racing need action, so all of them have a big motivation to get back to the racetracks.

“The riders have been working hard in preparing themselves. All of those inside the team are making preparations to the KB998 Rimini machinery to be ready to go testing in Jerez.

“We are still preparing many items and it is a very tough job to have everything ready for Australia. We know that all our suppliers are working at 110% and we are all very committed to have the items ready, as far as possible.

“I am very curious to see the potential of the KB998 Rimini at this next test, especially with more bikes on track as they start to warm up their engines for the first round at Phillip Island.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

