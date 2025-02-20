One WSBK rider’s goal: “I want to be seen on TV, not just in the list!”

Garrett Gerloff wants to claim television time by racing at the front of the World Superbike Championship pack.

The 2025 WSBK season gets underway with the Phillip Island, Australia, round this weekend.

Gerloff, the only Kawasaki on the grid this year, is determined not to blend into the background.

“I have been super happy with how I feel on the bike,” he said.

“It feels like an old friend! I have a similar feeling to some bikes in the past.

“Really happy with how the front of the bike feels, and the feedback it gives me.

“I have been able to ride differently to the past. Which is something that can be positive.

“I’m happy with the speed that I have, for the most part. There is still more that I need, obviously.

“But for the little time I’ve had with the bike, I’m in a good spot.”

Gerloff added: “The bike feels good right away so I’m hoping to have decent results right away.

“I want to be close to the front always, that’s my goal as a rider.

“I want to be seen on TV instead of being just one of the names in the list on the side!

“That’s my main goal. To be at the front.

“More specific? I’ll keep my mouth shut and let the results speak for themselves, I hope.”

Kawasaki joy in 2025 WSBK?

Gerloff was inside the top 10 in both testing sessions at Phillip Island on Tuesday.

Gerloff said about testing: “Really excited, it’s been a nice offseason with testing, getting to know the team, and the bike.

“I feel right at home, right away. I am looking forward to starting.”

But he knows Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu are heavily fancied to contest the first wins of 2025.

“It’s going to be super close, everybody is going so fast,” Gerloff said.

“If you exclude Nicolo and Toprak, the rest are [separated by] one or two tenths per lap.”