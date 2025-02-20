Flag-to-flag Phillip Island rule divides WBSK riders

World Superbike Championship riders are divided over a key rule at this weekend’s season-opener.

The 2025 WorldSBK season begins at Phillip Island in Australia.

It will be a flag-to-flag race with mandatory pit stops enforced.

It is a response to the unpredictable weather and wide variety of track temperatures across the weekend, plus the circuit’s uniquely challenging layout.

WSBK riders have their say on Australia rule

But Aussie rider Remy Gardner disagreed with the rule.

“Tyre life is not a problem here so I don’t understand why we are doing flag-to-flag,” Gardner said.

“It was proven in the test that it was fine.

“It’s definitely more of an attacking strategy with no tyre conservation at all.

“We had technical problems in the pitlane timer in the test. Hopefully we don’t have any more of those problems in the race, otherwise it could cost us some big penalties.”

However, Garrett Gerloff sees potential opportunity with the rule.

“Yes, I think so,” he said.

“We have the pit minimum time, so if a team makes a mistake you cannot make up a lot of time.

“It reduces the advantage that you can find. But there are other ways to find an advantage.

“I’m happy with the team and their pit stops, so I know we’ll have no problems with that.

“I am focused on having a good in-lap and out-lap. Hopefully that makes a difference.”

Ryan Vickers was also asked if he could take advantage of the flag-to-flag rule.

“It’s difficult. I wouldn’t have said it’s an advantage but it’s a different experience for me,” Vickers said.

“I’ve never done anything like that. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s not going to be a big deal; the Ducati and the electronics system have got a really good strategy of making sure we spent the correct time in the pits.

“The team have done a fantastic job with the wheel changes. It’s a bit strange for a racer, in general, to have this lull in the middle! “Normally when you’re in race mode, it’s full gas. It’s going to be an exciting way of racing for me.”

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director, previously justified the flag-to-flag decision.

He said: “Phillip Island is renowned for its thrilling, high-speed layout, but it also presents unique challenges due to its surface and rapidly changing weather.

“Despite improvements to the track conditions over time, the extreme demands on tyres remain a significant factor.

“Based on our experience at Phillip Island, we concluded that enforcing a mandatory pit stop is the best approach to uphold rider safety and the quality of the racing.

“By adopting this format, we’re ensuring that all participants can compete under fair and secure conditions at what promises to be an exciting start to the season.”