Danilo Petrucci achieves personal “target” at Australian World Superbike round

Danilo Petrucci scored three top fives from three races at this weekend’s Australian WorldSBK round.

Danilo Petrucci leads Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci leads Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Danilo Petrucci scored a trio of top-five results in Australia during this weekend’s World Superbike season opener, including a podium in the Superpole Race.

The Italian rider came into the year hoping to improve his performance and consistency over last year, and at least at the first round he has achieved that.

“At the end it has been a good Sunday,” Petrucci told WorldSBK.com.

“The target to stand on the podium at least one time, we reached that target. So, I’m happy because, compared to the performance of last year, we improved.

“I must say I would like to be a little bit faster in the afternoon; I was waiting for the second part of the race, but I had a contact with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and I lost a few seconds, and then I was not able to recover that gap with the other guys of the podium.

“I was always there, but the pace was more or less the same.

“At the end, we have been always in the top-five: fourth, third, and fifth – it’s good, and quite a lot of points. I can say it’s been a positive weekend.”

He added: “Last year I was on the podium in Race 2 but then I finished seventh and 15th in the previous races; this year I finished fourth and third, so more points.

“But it’s a great start of the season. We want to improve the performance of last year during the championship, so for the first weekend the job has been good”

Petrucci said that without the contact with Razgatlioglu he could have fought with Andrea Iannone and Scott Redding for the final position on the podium.

“It would have been a good fight with Andrea [Iannone] and Scott [Redding], but at the end the races in here in Phillip Island are always like this,” he said.

“All week we have shown great potential and great speed, but – except from Nicolo [Bulega] that was doing completely another job – from second to sixth we were all [together] and it was difficult, but at the end we managed to not do any mistakes and I’m happy.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
24m ago
Danilo Petrucci achieves personal “target” at Australian World Superbike round
Danilo Petrucci leads Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz lands new F1 role as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner addresses “pretty sharp” digs from rival F1 team bosses
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Big concern” about Pedro Acosta’s 2025 MotoGP season shared
Pedro Acosta
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu threatens to quit World Superbike: “almost like a Ducati Cup”
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads trio of Ducatis, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
3h ago
Yamaha announces Jonathan Rea WorldSBK replacement
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha. Credit: Yamaha Racing.
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista enjoys “really fun” Australian WorldSBK fightback after Superpole Race “mistake”
Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone, Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda’s surprising Red Bull stance after missing out on promotion in 2025
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
3h ago
Brad Binder pleads for MotoGP return to classic track
Kyalami
WSBK News
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega “able to push every lap” en route to maiden WorldSBK treble
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.