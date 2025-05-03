Toprak Razgatlioglu identifies area to improve for “chance” to fight Nicolo Bulega

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he needs more rear grip in order to take the fight to Nicolo Bulega in Sunday’s two races at the Italian WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu was able to battle Bulega in the opening stages of Race 1 at Cremona, but in the second half of the race the Italian’s pace proved stronger and he powered to a fifth win of the season by 2.8 seconds.

The key for Razgatlioglu was rear grip, that of Bulega’s Ducati being on “another level” to that of the reigning World Superbike Champion’s BMW.

“For me, the most important is I need to improve the rear grip,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 at Cremona.

“I see that the Ducati’s grip is another level. But if we improve a little bit, I think maybe I have a chance for the win.”

Reflecting on Race 1, Razgatlioglu said he enjoyed his battle with Bulega in the opening stages of the race and was surprised by his own pace as the race drew on.

“The beginning of the race I’m really enjoying because I’m fighting with Nicolo [Bulega], but it’s also not easy to fight because in some sectors he’s very strong and some sectors I’m a little bit faster than him,” Razgatlioglu said.

“But at the end of the race this is not enough because he had a very good pace, a very strong pace, but also I’m very surprised because I did not accept this because my pace is also very strong.

“We have two more races tomorrow, we need to improve the bike. If we improve the bike, we are maybe fighting for the win.”

Razgatlioglu added that there are several problems he is encountering this year with the 2025 BMW M1000 RR, which is without the Superconcession parts the 2024 bike was able to utilise.

“Still we have a similar problem because last year my bike is completely different [to 2025] – better turning, better grip, better stopping,” he said.

“Now I’m really fighting on the bike.

“I see Bulega riding very easy, like a 600cc style, but I’m pushing so hard in every corner.

“But, anyway, this year it’s like this, I keep fighting every race weekend like now. I hope we smile a lot this weekend, maybe next weekend.”

Finishing second to Bulega in Cremona saw Razgatlioglu slip to 26 points behind the Italian in the riders’ standings, meaning that he must beat Bulega in the Superpole Race on Sunday morning in order to have a chance to take the championship lead into the next round at Most on 16–18 May.

Razgatlioglu wasn’t sure it would be possible to beat Bulega in the Superpole Race due to the unpredictability of the intensity of the 10-lap races.

“Maybe at the beginning of the race we are fighting a lot, because also the Superpole Race is very difficult and everyone is pushing so hard for 10 laps,” he said.

“But we will see tomorrow, it’s not possible for me to say that tomorrow I’m winning because also Bulega is very strong.”