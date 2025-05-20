Multiple fractures operated upon after clash with Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista

Xavi Vierge has undergone an operation on injuries sustained in the Czech WorldSBK.

The Honda rider was caught up in an incident involving Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista at the weekend’s World Superbike Championship round.

Vierge crashed at the first chicane during Race 2 on Sunday at Most.

It was confirmed on Tuesday: “Honda HRC rider Xavi Vierge has successfully undergone surgery to treat multiple fractures of the cuboid bone in his right foot.

“The injury was sustained during Race 2 of the recent Czech Round at Autodrom Most, when a blameless Vierge was caught up in a multi-rider collision at Turn 1.

“Following initial medical assessment at the circuit, Vierge immediately returned to Spain for further evaluation by Dr. Xavier Mir at Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona.

“Detailed examinations confirmed the need for surgical intervention to stabilise the fractured bone.

“The procedure included the insertion of four screws to fix the bone and was completed successfully.

“Determined and fully committed as ever, Vierge is already focused on his recovery and will begin an intensive rehabilitation program right away.

“His treatment plan will include physiotherapy and hyperbaric chamber sessions, with the aim of accelerating the recovery process.

“Xavi’s goal is to try and be back on track for the upcoming Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, taking place at the Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’ on June 13-15.

“The Honda HRC team will provide further updates on Xavi Vierge’s recovery in due course.”

Yamaha rider Rea was given a double long lap penalty for his part in the incident.

But Rea insisted he was blameless - although he offered apologies to the affected riders.