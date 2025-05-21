Jonathan Rea “looking around” - and so is a rival team with a coveted bike

Could Jonathan Rea opt to leave Yamaha for a new team in 2026?

Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea’s future has slipped under the radar compared to his World Superbike Championship rivals.

The likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicola Bulega remain in talks that include potential switches to MotoGP.

But six-time WorldSBK Rea is also reportedly considering his options for 2026.

Rea is into the second year of an underwhelming switch to Pata Yamaha, since leaving Kawasaki.

“Johnny is looking around,” Italian publication GPOne reported as silly season ramps up a notch.

“So are the teams including Go Eleven.”

The report added that Rea is “sounding out” the paddock “in a desperate search for an alternative solution”.

Jonathan Rea to inherit Andrea Iannone's bike?

Go Eleven Ducati currently have Andrea Iannone on their bike, but he is also experiencing a below-par start to 2025.

Iannone, in the second season of his comeback from a four-year ban, is 78 points behind Danilo Petrucci - who is the top independent rider - in the WorldSBK standings after five rounds.

Iannone now has a fractured foot after an incident at the weekend’s Czech WorldSBK round.

There is no indication that Go Eleven Ducati have lost patience with him, but Iannone’s contract expires at the end of this year, so his team are reportedly assessing the market.

The Ducati Panigale V4 at their disposal would be a temptation for many WorldSBK riders.

Rea was asked at Most for an update on his future but bluntly replied: “No.”

Rea missed the opening part of this season due to injuries sustained in pre-season testing at Phillip Island.

His year has been an uphill struggle ever since, with a P10 finish in Race 1 at Most the best achievement from his most recent weekend.

Aged 38, a switch onto a Ducati could theoretically breathe life into Rea’s career.

Scott Redding, similarly, made a return to Ducati machinery this year to reinvigorate his own career.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

