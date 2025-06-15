Nicolo Bulega, Axel Bassani Misano WorldSBK crash to be “heavy” in championship fight

Nicolo Bulega says his DNF in the Misano WorldSBK Superpole Race could be “heavy” at the end of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, Axel Bassani crash at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
In his title battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega says the non-score he suffered in the Misano WorldSBK Superpole Race “will be heavy” at the end of the season.

Bulega qualified on pole position in Misano on Saturday, but started fourth in Race 1 as a result of a grid penalty for impeding Danilo Petrucci, and was then unable to get further than turn one when he eventually was able to start from pole in the Superpole Race on Sunday when he crashed with Axel Bassani, an incident for which the Bimota rider apologised after Race 2.

For Nicolo Bulega, the crash was another example of his bad luck this season, having lost points already with two DNFs for bike problems at Assen.

“Honestly, in the last races I was not so lucky with the points because, this morning, when Bassani crashed [into] me at turn one I lost 12 points; and then in Assen I lost 37, so already more than 50,” he told WorldSBK.com after finishing second to Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 2 at Misano.

“So, at the end of the championship it will be heavy, but we can’t do [anything]. We just have to think about the next one and try to stay positive.”

Bulega said his weekend was already made difficult by an inconsistency in his feeling with the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

“It was difficult to keep a high level every session,” he said.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was very strong and I didn’t have always the perfect feeling. So, we have to work, try to understand where we can improve.

“After this morning’s crash, when Bassani crashed [into] me at turn one, it was even more difficult to race in Race 2.”

He added: “Up-and-down because sometimes I had a good feeling and sometimes no, so we have to understand why sometimes I had not a good feeling and try to work to fix it and fix these problems.”

Looking ahead, Bulega expects a tough time at the next race at Donington, a circuit where Razgatlioglu has excelled in recent years.

“Next race will be difficult, maybe, because it’s his favourite tracks, but also Most was one of his favourite tracks and I won Race 2,” he said.

“I will try to do my best as always and if it’s not Donington then I will try again the next time.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

