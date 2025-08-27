Xavi Vierge details Honda Aragon test plan in bold bid to close the gap

"Electronics, brakes, many things” were in the WorldSBK test plan for Xavi Vierge and Honda in Aragon.

Xavi Vierge, 2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test. Credit: Honda HRC.
Xavi Vierge, 2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test. Credit: Honda HRC.

A two-day test in Aragon gave Honda the chance to test “many things” ahead of the resumption of WorldSBK in September.

Four rounds remain in the 2025 World Superbike season, the first of those coming up at Magny-Cours on 5–7 September, before the Aragon Round on 26–28 September.

For Xavi Vierge, this week’s two-day Aragon test allowed him to find “some positive things”.

“It’s nice to be back on track after the long summer break,” said Vierge after the second day of the test.

“Unfortunately, we lost Monday morning as the track was half wet, half dry.

“We had a busy afternoon as a result, working hard to test everything in our work plan: electronics, brakes, many things.

“The track conditions improved as the day went on, and the feeling was quite good. 

“We completed most of what we had planned, finding some positives along the way.

“We worked with race tyres, which was important, and the pace was quite good.

“Second day the conditions were sunny until one hour to the end. We were able to work on many areas of the bike and to collate a lot of data.

“I think we found some little positives that it will help us to close a bit the gap on the front in the next races.”

Although Vierge’s teammate, Iker Lecuona, was not present at the test due to injuries he picked up at the end of July in Hungary, Vierge was not alone in the HRC box at MotorLand, as Moto2 rider Sergio Garcia filled in for Lecuona.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

