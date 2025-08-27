Axel Bassani searching for solutions as Bimota project grows

Axel Bassani says he “tried a lot of things” during the two-day WorldSBK test at Aragon, where he only rode on day two.

Bassani ended the second day of the test 13th-fastest of the World Superbike runners after not riding on the opening day when all of Bimota’s running was conducted by test rider Xavi Fores.

The Italian had positive conclusions after Tuesday’s running despite hot conditions at the Spanish track.

“We have now finished our test day at MotorLand Aragon, and we tried a lot of things, especially for the races when we come back here in September,” said Axel Bassani.

“It was really hot in MotorLand, so the conditions were difficult.

“We tried a lot and worked hard with all the team.

“I feel good for the next round in Magny-Cours, where I think we can do a good job. We will try our best as always.”

Marcel Duinker, Bassani’s crew chief, added that it was a test on which the Bimota team could build on the information it gathered in the first part of its first season with the KB998.

“It was good to be back on the track after the summer break,” Duinker said.

“In the first part of the season with this new project, we learned a lot of things when discovering the potential of this bike. So it is the correct moment now to do a test.

"Thanks to Bimota and Kawasaki for their efforts in bringing all this new material to the track. Most things were tested today, and with positive results, so once again I want to say thank you for all the effort from Kawasaki and Bimota in preparing for this test.

“We are looking forward to the final part of the 2025 season and I am confident we can be strong and finish well. Overall, we have a good feeling.”