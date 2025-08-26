2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test Results (Tuesday)
Full results from the second day of the 2025 WorldSBK test at MotorLand Aragon.
Results from Tuesday, day two, at the unofficial WorldSBK test at MotorLand Aragon.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the times from Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega.
Bulega was the only rider in the 1:48s on Monday, but Razgatlioglu and Lowes also dipped below the 1:49 barrier on Tuesday - Razgatlioglu's 1:48.598 beating Bulega's best effort from Monday.
Ducati also had its 2026 bike at MotorLand. Nicolo Bulega rode it on Monday, while Alvaro Bautista tried it on Tuesday.
Full results from day two at the Aragon test are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Test | MotorLand Aragon | Tuesday | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu 1
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:48.598
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.956
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.147
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu 2
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:49.237
|5
|DT2
|1:49.443
|6
|Xavi Vierge 2
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.600
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.682
|8
|DT3
|1:49.753
|9
|Xavi Vierge 1
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.802
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.928
|11
|Alex Lowes 2
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:50.031
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:50.227
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:50.396
|14
|Garrett Gerloff 2
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:50.731
|15
|Michael van der Mark 2
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:50.737
|16
|Sergio Garcia 2
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.897
|17
|Sergio Garcia 1
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:51.111
|18
|Xavi Fores 1
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:54.459
|19
|Xavi Fores 2
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|2:01.138