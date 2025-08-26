2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test Results (Tuesday)

Full results from the second day of the 2025 WorldSBK test at MotorLand Aragon.

Results from Tuesday, day two, at the unofficial WorldSBK test at MotorLand Aragon.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the times from Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega.

Bulega was the only rider in the 1:48s on Monday, but Razgatlioglu and Lowes also dipped below the 1:49 barrier on Tuesday - Razgatlioglu's 1:48.598 beating Bulega's best effort from Monday.

Ducati also had its 2026 bike at MotorLand. Nicolo Bulega rode it on Monday, while Alvaro Bautista tried it on Tuesday.

Full results from day two at the Aragon test are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Test | MotorLand Aragon | Tuesday | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak Razgatlioglu 1TURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:48.598
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.956
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.147
4Toprak Razgatlioglu 2TURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:49.237
5DT2   1:49.443
6Xavi Vierge 2ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.600
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.682
8DT3   1:49.753
9Xavi Vierge 1ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.802
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.928
11Alex Lowes 2GBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:50.031
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:50.227
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:50.396
14Garrett Gerloff 2USAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:50.731
15Michael van der Mark 2NEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:50.737
16Sergio Garcia 2ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.897
17Sergio Garcia 1ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:51.111
18Xavi Fores 1ESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:54.459
19Xavi Fores 2ESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9982:01.138

 

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

