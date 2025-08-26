2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test Results (Tuesday)

Results from Tuesday, day two, at the unofficial WorldSBK test at MotorLand Aragon.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the times from Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega.

Bulega was the only rider in the 1:48s on Monday, but Razgatlioglu and Lowes also dipped below the 1:49 barrier on Tuesday - Razgatlioglu's 1:48.598 beating Bulega's best effort from Monday.

Ducati also had its 2026 bike at MotorLand. Nicolo Bulega rode it on Monday, while Alvaro Bautista tried it on Tuesday.

Full results from day two at the Aragon test are below.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT