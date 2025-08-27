Jonathan Rea’s WorldSBK legacy “unmatched, likely to remain that way forever”

Pata Yamaha Team Principal Paul Denning has issued a statement following the announcement of Jonathan Rea’s retirement from full-time racing.

Jonathan Rea joined the Pata Yamaha team at the end of the 2023 World Superbike season following eight seasons with Kawasaki that yielded 105 race wins and six world titles.

The Northern Irish rider arrived at Yamaha in place of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who had won seven races in 2023 and finished runner-up to Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista, but Rea struggled almost from the off to find competitiveness and consistency with Yamaha.

He was injured at the beginning of 2024 when he crashed at the penultimate turn at Phillip Island, and he was only able to score one podium in his first year aboard the R1.

In 2025, Rea was forced to miss the first three rounds of the season after crashing in preseason testing in Australia. Since his return at Cremona Circuit, it has seemed certain that Rea would leave Yamaha at the end of the season.

Although the signing of Rea has not produced the kind of success either expected or hoped for, Denning has nonetheless expressed gratitude towards Rea and for the opportunity to work with the six-time World Champion.

Yamaha boss Paul Denning credits Jonathan Rea

“There is very little that I, or anyone inside the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK project, can add to the many tributes already paid to Jonathan [Rea] following his announcement that 2025 will be his final season as a WorldSBK rider and full-time racer,” Denning’s statement begins.

“His legacy is unmatched and is likely to remain that way forever – ‘JR’ is truly an icon of the sport.

“I would prefer to reflect on Jonathan's tenure with our team and Yamaha, the values ​​he has brought to us and the unwavering commitment he has shown.

“We had signed a legend to the team – the first few laps at Jerez at the end of 2023 were truly pinch-yourself moments – but we also recognized the challenges of adapting to the R1 and to a new racing family after nine successful years with Guim's [Roda, Kawasaki Racing Team] team.

“We had only known JR as a competitor – one that was either beating us or making our lives really difficult – so we also needed to build a supportive relationship in which he could trust.

“Unfortunately, these two seasons have been compromised by challenges, and the results have not met Jonathan's or Yamaha's targets – and we have had a reasonable helping of simple ‘bad luck’ thrown in as well.

“The winter tests in 24/25 were very positive, but we didn't get past the end of the first test session in Australia before a fairly innocuous crash ended with JR's machine landing on his foot, causing significant injuries.”

Yamaha benefitted from Jonathan Rea input

Denning continued, reflecting on Rea’s personal attributes that he feels have made an impact on the Pata Yamaha team.

“Victories and World Championships will be the enduring legacy, but the person and the dedicated professional that we have discovered in Jonathan is what will remain with us.

“Despite all the challenges, he has remained fully committed, always fully prepared, and deeply respectful of the investment made by Yamaha to secure him and the individual efforts made by every single person within the project and the team.

“His commitment to recovery from the Phillip Island injuries was 100 per cent – absolutely nothing left on the table, full investment in getting back to the team as soon as humanly possible in the same way he would have done if a World Title was on the line, when in reality the season was already done.

“Jonathan is honest at all times, respects and supports his crew as a family, and gives 100 per cent always – he should be proud that he has remained completely true to his values ​​and has set a great example for his own boys throughout challenging, as well as winning, moments.

“We have taken the journey together from being competitors to being trusted compatriots and friends, and personally this means a lot

“I believe that the retirement decision has been weighing heavily on JR's shoulders in the last couple of months, and that we can expect a more relaxed, happy rider over these last four rounds of 2025 in WorldSBK.

“Nothing would give us all more pleasure than seeing Jonathan fighting for the podium and finishing this iconic story with a smile.

“Good on you, JR – and thank you for everything you have brought to the team during these two seasons together.”