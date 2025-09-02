Bimota WorldSBK riders split on bike’s potential at Magny-Cours

Ahead of the WorldSBK French Round at Magny-Cours, Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani have given their views on the suitability of the French track to the Bimota KB998.

The KB998, of course, is new to World Superbike this year and this weekend’s (5–7 September) French Round will mark the first time it has been on-track at Magny-Cours.

As a result, it’s difficult to know exactly how the bike will perform, but Alex Lowes is entering the weekend with optimism about his potential – also because of his past results at the circuit which include a podium in last year’s Superpole Race.

“Magny-Cours is always a great race weekend,” said Lowes.

“The French fans are always very enthusiastic. There can also be a bit of weather as well, which is a bit ‘hit-and-miss.’ But this weekend does not look too bad.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Magny-Cours features a track layout that I have really enjoyed. I think it could also be good for the KB998.

“There are lots of changes of direction and some quite tight corners, although the first section is reasonably fast, of course.

“It is a track that I have had some good results on, and one that I enjoy.”

Lowes added that the test at Aragon last week also helped with preparation for the final part of the season that begins with the French Round.

“It was nice to have had the test last weekend in MotorLand Aragon and it has set us up well for the final four rounds of 2025,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Our target, as always, is to fight for the best results possible. With a good Friday on track, and a good feeling on the bike, our target will be to try to fight for the podium places.”

Bassani: Layout “maybe not the best” for Bimota

While Lowes thinks the Magny-Cours circuit is one that could suit the Bimota, Axel Bassani has a different opinion due to the circuit’s stop-start sections.

“We are going back to race after the summer break, at Magny-Cours,” said Bassani.

“That is a circuit that no one has tested at so we will all start at the same level.

“There are a lot of corners where you have to almost ‘restart’ on the exit, so for us that will maybe not be the best. But we will see.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Magny-Cours is a completely new circuit for us with the Bimota KB998 Rimini.

“We have nothing to lose and we have to understand what we can do once we ride the bike. We will try to finish all the races and score as many points as possible.”