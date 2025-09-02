The WorldSBK record on the line for Toprak Razgatlioglu at Magny-Cours

Toprak Razgatlioglu has the chance to set a new WorldSBK record at the upcoming French Round, as he goes in search of a 10th win at Magny-Cours.

Razgatlioglu’s eight wins so far at Magny-Cours include his maiden World Superbike victory in 2019’s Race 1, a race he backed up in the Superpole Race the following morning.

He could, of course, have 10 already at the French track. The Turkish rider crossed the line first in the Superpole Race in 2021, but the result was protested by the factory Kawasaki team which saw Razgatlioglu had touched a small strip of green asphalt outside the track limits on the final lap which ultimately got Razgatlioglu a one-position penalty after the race.

Two more wins came on the Sunday of the 2022 French Round to bring Razgatlioglu’s total to six, and two more in 2023 took him to the eight he has now.

In his first season as a BMW rider, Razgatlioglu arrived at Magny-Cours last year on a 13-race win streak and looking sure to add at least one or two more wins to his Magny-Cours tally, but a crash in practice left him unable to compete in the races.

As a result, Razgatlioglu is still in need of two more wins at Magny-Cours to pass Jonathan Rea’s tally of nine.

A 10th win would also make Magny-Cours the third circuit at which Razgatlioglu has a double-digit total of victories in WorldSBK after Donington and Most.

Jonathan Rea is the only other rider in WorldSBK history to have 10 wins at two circuits (Assen and Portimao), so two wins for Razgatlioglu this weekend would make him the first rider in 37-and-a-half seasons of World Superbike to have 10 wins at three different circuits.

With no wins to his name at Aragon, four at Estoril, and three at Jerez, Magny-Cours will also be the final opportunity for Razgatlioglu to make this distinction for himself before he leaves WorldSBK for MotoGP in 2026.

Theoretically, of course, Rea, too, could make Magny-Cours the third circuit at which he has 10 wins. His chances are slimmer than Razgatlioglu's, however, with no wins as yet for Rea at Yamaha and a best result in 2025 of fifth in Race 1 at Donington.