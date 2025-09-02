‘It was difficult to say no to Jonathan Rea’

Barni Ducati have conceded that it was difficult to turn away Jonathan Rea.

The World Superbike Championship team insist they spoke to Rea about their vacant bike for 2026.

But, after instead signing Alvaro Bautista, six-time WorldSBK champion Rea has opted to retire at the end of this season.

“It is a pride for the whole team to know that all these top riders would like to race with one of our bikes,” Barni team manager Marco Barnabo told Motosprint.

“ I am aware that for everyone a factory bike is the first choice, but knowing that many think they can achieve the same results with our independent team is a satisfaction.

“However, it was difficult to say no to a rider like Rea: I didn't want to come across as presumptuous, I tried to deliver the bike to the profile that met the greatest number of requirements."

The vacancy cropped up when Danilo Petrucci left because he got the nod to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu at BMW.

Bautista, who had been told he was no longer needed at Aruba.it Ducati, was No1 choice for Barni and they secured their priority.

"As I have always said, the first goal was to continue with Petrucci,” Barno said.

“And we already agreed on many points, but then BMW's offer changed things.

“I found myself taken aback, but once I took note of the situation, the first idea was to hear from Simone Battistella, who in addition to being Bautista's manager is also Montella's. Simone and Alvaro had not thought of us because they believed that Danilo would stay, and at the same time they were waiting for Ducati's moves.

“Shortly thereafter Alvaro began to evaluate the idea of joining forces, and we agreed. However, it was all very fast, so much so that we completed the various paperwork on Monday, and on Tuesday he took to the track with the new bike".

Iker Lecuona will replace Bautista at Aruba.it Ducati. But Barni always wanted a veteran rather than a younger rider.

"Exactly, since I already have a young rider and it's Montella,” Barnabo said.

“At the same time, however, I expected Alvaro to stay in Ducati, so I tried to keep other doors open.

“I spoke to two other riders, namely Rea and Lecuona. But I had more doubts about Rea, since you've never ridden the Ducati.

“Andrea Iannone also came to ask for information. However, when the possibility of having Alvaro materialized, I went in that direction."