Jonathan Rea’s beginning of the end: “It’s race week and so strange”

Jonathan Rea enters his first race weekend after the announcement of his retirement at the French WorldSBK.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
The French WorldSBK marks the first race of Jonathan Rea’s career since the announcement of his retirement from racing – something he admits is a “strange” feeling.

Rea made the announcement that he will retire from full-time racing at the end of this year during the World Superbike summer break and with four races remaining in the 2025 season – the first being the French Round this weekend (5–7 September).

The Northern Irish rider feels it was important to make the announcement before the end of the summer break to reduce the pressure on himself in the final part of the season.

“It’s race week and so strange – after announcing my retirement at the end of 2025 – it will be the last time that I’m going to race at Magny-Cours,” Jonathan Rea said.

“I have mixed emotions, and whilst it is something I’ve been thinking about for a long time, it was important to share the decision in the summer break with the sole target of arriving in France without any pressure and to give a really good account of myself and the Yamaha R1.”

Magny-Cours is one of Rea’s most successful circuits, having won nine times there.

A 10th win this weekend would make him the only rider in WorldSBK history to have won 10 times at three different circuits – something Toprak Razgatlioglu could also achieve this weekend.

However, Rea’s most recent memories of Magny-Cours are less positive, having suffered a complicated thumb injury in a Race 1 crash there last year.

“Magny-Cours is special for many reasons and I won my first title there, but last year was marred with injury when I needed surgery on my thumb after crashing in Race 1 with Bulega at the final chicane,” he said.

“This year I hope to put the ‘demons’ of 2024 to bed.

“I really enjoy the track – it suits my style and it suits the Yamaha R1 as well. It’s a circuit where you must have a bike that changes direction very well, turns and is maximised in the braking area.

“I’m looking forward to working through Friday with the crew – like most Magny-Cours weekends, we have to pay attention to the weather because in September you can experience super high temperatures or showers and rain.

“We have to be prepared whatever comes our way.

“It’s going to be a special weekend and I’m looking forward to getting started after the long summer break without riding, so just step-by-step in the beginning and try to sharpen the set-up to be ready for the three races over the weekend.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

