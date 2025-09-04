Xavi Vierge looking to build on “good base” at “demanding” 2025 French WorldSBK

Round nine of the 2025 WorldSBK season takes the series back to Magny-Cours, a circuit that saw Xavi Vierge inside the top-five in 2024.

The Honda HRC rider heads to France this year off the back of a two-day test in Aragon that he hopes can help him make a step forward for the first race weekend after the World Superbike summer break, although the Spaniard is also aware of the unpredictability of conditions at Magny-Cours.

“We arrive at Magny-Cours after a few weeks off,” said Xavi Vierge. “It’s a demanding track for everyone, also because of the weather, which can often be unpredictable.

“Last year I achieved some good results here, including a top-five in the Superpole Race. Overall, it was a very positive weekend for the team, so we have a good base on which to build.

“We’re also coming off a constructive testing session where we found some small positives.

“Aragon is quite different from Magny-Cours, both in terms of layout and grip, but some details we worked on could help us to make little step forwards.

“The goal is clear: to start as well and as fast as possible in FP1, because at Magny-Cours you never know what conditions you will find over the weekend.”

Garcia: “It’s going to be a challenge”

Alongside Vierge in the factory Honda box this weekend is Sergio Garcia, the two-time Moto2 race winner.

Garcia has never raced in WorldSBK, nor at Magny-Cours, so this weekend will be one of discovery for the 22-year-old despite having also taken part in the aforementioned Aragon test.

“I have never raced at Magny-Cours, so will prepare in the usual way, by watching some videos and past WorldSBK races, and maybe trying it on the [video game],” said Garcia.

“Of course, the best-case scenario would be to have good, stable weather right from Friday’s free practice – never guaranteed in France.

“It’s going to be a challenge for me, but I believe the right approach is to get there and work hard and calmly together with the team, just as we did during the Aragon test.

“Naturally, the goal is to be as fast as possible, but also to enjoy the experience.”