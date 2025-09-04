Garrett Gerloff “keen” to bring new Kawasaki parts at French WorldSBK

Garrett Gerloff heads into the ninth round of the 2025 WorldSBK season with the anticipation of new parts for his Kawasaki for the first time.

The American joined the Puccetti Kawasaki team for this year when it became the official Kawasaki team in World Superbike as the factory’s efforts turned to the new Bimota project.

The result for Gerloff and Puccetti is that, while it is the official team of Kawasaki, it is not the priority for development and therefore new parts have been hard to come by.

However, Gerloff heads to France for this weekend’s (5–7 September) Magny-Cours race after testing last week at Aragon, along with the factory Honda, Ducati, Bimota, and BMW teams, as well as the Marc VDS team.

The American was able to try some new parts for the ZX-10RR there, and is hoping to transfer their performance gains to a race weekend for the first time at Magny-Cours.

“The Magny-Cours track is one of my favourites and we’re also coming off the back of a very positive test at Motorland Aragon, which was really useful,” said Garrett Gerloff ahead of the French Round.

“Thanks to my team’s great work, we were able to test some components that worked well and altered the performance of my Ninja.

“I’m keen to use them this coming weekend, in practice and in the races. We have everything we need to put together a good weekend.”

Gerloff sits 16th in the championship at the moment after sitting out the Sunday races in Hungary due to injury after being caught up in the turn two crash in Race 1. He’s finished in the top-10 in each of his last five starts.