2025 French WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2025 French WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the final session before Sunday's two races in France; only he and Sam Lowes lapped in the 1:35s on Sunday morning.
Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top-three ahead of Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea in the top-five.
Danilo Petrucci was sixth, while Remy Gardner, Axel Bassani, Xavi Vierge, and Garrett Gerloff completed the top-10.
Full World Superbike results from Warm Up at Magny-Cours are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | WUP | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.671
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.710
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.044
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.271
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.437
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.452
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.558
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.684
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.696
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.841
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.912
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.941
|13
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.017
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:37.053
|15
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.125
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.186
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.299
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.317
|19
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.351
|20
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.613
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.628
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.933
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.509
