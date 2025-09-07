2025 French WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2025 French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the final session before Sunday's two races in France; only he and Sam Lowes lapped in the 1:35s on Sunday morning.

Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top-three ahead of Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea in the top-five.

Danilo Petrucci was sixth, while Remy Gardner, Axel Bassani, Xavi Vierge, and Garrett Gerloff completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from Warm Up at Magny-Cours are below.

