2025 French WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2025 French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the final session before Sunday's two races in France; only he and Sam Lowes lapped in the 1:35s on Sunday morning.

Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top-three ahead of Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea in the top-five.

Danilo Petrucci was sixth, while Remy Gardner, Axel Bassani, Xavi Vierge, and Garrett Gerloff completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from Warm Up at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | WUP | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.671
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.710
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.044
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.271
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.437
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.452
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.558
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.684
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.696
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.841
11Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.912
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.941
13Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.017
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.053
15Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.125
16Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.186
17Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:37.299
18Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.317
19Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.351
20Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.613
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.628
22Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.933
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.509

