2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (2)

WSBK
15 Jul 2022
Jonathan Rea, Donington WorldSBK, 15 July

Free Practice 2 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (2) Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team 1:27.016s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha with Brixx +0.551s
3Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad Team+0.582s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.668s
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.714s
6Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.719s
7Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.074s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha with Brixx +1.289s
9Garrett GerloffUSAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.415s
10Leon HaslamGBR Pedercini Racing+1.454s
11Lucas MahiasFRAKawasaki Puccetti+1.466s
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.493s
13Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.518s
14Philipp OettlGERTeam Goeleven+1.697s
15Tarran MackenzieGBRMcAMS Yamaha+1.797s
16Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing+1.950s
17Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.287s
18Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+2.320s
19Roberto TamburiniITAYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.407s
20Illia MykhalchykUKRBMW Motorrad Team+2.448s
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Racing Honda Team+2.666s
22Kohta NozaneJPNGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+2.736s
23Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport-Yamaha+3.404s
24Hafzh SyahrinMASMIE Racing Honda Team+3.443s
25Luca BernardiSMRBARNI Spark Racing Team+3.503s
26Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Verdnatura+3.676s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)

Jonathan Rea conquers the opening day of the 2022 Donington Park World Superbike event, as temperatures rise and lap times fall during Friday afternoon's Free Practice 2.

After dominating the morning session until being beaten by Toprak Razgatlioglu on fresh rubber in the final minute, Rea set a scorching pace from the start of FP2.

By the end of his opening run, the six-time world champion had set the best lap of the weekend so far and held a half-second advantage over nearest rival Scott Redding.

The middle stages then saw reigning champion Razgatlioglu, a double winner at Donington last season, rise to second despite joining Iker Lecuona (FP1) in being left frustrated at losing time behind Philipp Oettl.

But, unlike this morning, Rea responded in style - improving his fastest time in the closing minutes to push his ZX-10R a distant half-a-second clear of Razgatlioglu.

The session ended with Rea shadowing Razgatlioglu, getting a little sideways as he studied the Yamaha at close range through the Fogarty Esses.

Redding, using a new Kalex swingarm, was just a fraction behind Razgatlioglu for a competitive third on the BMW, ahead of Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes.

Title leader Alvaro Bautista, tipped to face a tough challenge to match the likes of Rea and Razgatlioglu on the Ducati this weekend, completed the day in fifth place. Team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, third in the morning, suffered a late fall on his way to sixth this afternoon.

Bautista will start Saturday's opening race with a 36-point lead over Rea and a 79-point lead over Razgatlioglu.

Leon Haslam (12th this morning) was again the best of the home wild-cards, this time in tenth. BSB champion Tarron Mackenzie was 15th with TT ace Peter Hickman 16th. Donington may be familiar ground for the British trio, but WorldSBK bike spec is significantly different to BSB.

Carl Fogarty EXCLUSIVE interview | Crash.Net WorldSBK

 