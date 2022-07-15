2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (2)
Free Practice 2 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.
|2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (2) Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|1:27.016s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+0.551s
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.582s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.668s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.714s
|6
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.719s
|7
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.074s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+1.289s
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.415s
|10
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|+1.454s
|11
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.466s
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.493s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.518s
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+1.697s
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|+1.797s
|16
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing
|+1.950s
|17
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.287s
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+2.320s
|19
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.407s
|20
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|UKR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+2.448s
|21
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.666s
|22
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+2.736s
|23
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha
|+3.404s
|24
|Hafzh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+3.443s
|25
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+3.503s
|26
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+3.676s
Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)
Jonathan Rea conquers the opening day of the 2022 Donington Park World Superbike event, as temperatures rise and lap times fall during Friday afternoon's Free Practice 2.
After dominating the morning session until being beaten by Toprak Razgatlioglu on fresh rubber in the final minute, Rea set a scorching pace from the start of FP2.
By the end of his opening run, the six-time world champion had set the best lap of the weekend so far and held a half-second advantage over nearest rival Scott Redding.
The middle stages then saw reigning champion Razgatlioglu, a double winner at Donington last season, rise to second despite joining Iker Lecuona (FP1) in being left frustrated at losing time behind Philipp Oettl.
But, unlike this morning, Rea responded in style - improving his fastest time in the closing minutes to push his ZX-10R a distant half-a-second clear of Razgatlioglu.
The session ended with Rea shadowing Razgatlioglu, getting a little sideways as he studied the Yamaha at close range through the Fogarty Esses.
Redding, using a new Kalex swingarm, was just a fraction behind Razgatlioglu for a competitive third on the BMW, ahead of Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes.
Title leader Alvaro Bautista, tipped to face a tough challenge to match the likes of Rea and Razgatlioglu on the Ducati this weekend, completed the day in fifth place. Team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, third in the morning, suffered a late fall on his way to sixth this afternoon.
Bautista will start Saturday's opening race with a 36-point lead over Rea and a 79-point lead over Razgatlioglu.
Leon Haslam (12th this morning) was again the best of the home wild-cards, this time in tenth. BSB champion Tarron Mackenzie was 15th with TT ace Peter Hickman 16th. Donington may be familiar ground for the British trio, but WorldSBK bike spec is significantly different to BSB.