2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (2) Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:27.016s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx +0.551s 3 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +0.582s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.668s 5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.714s 6 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.719s 7 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.074s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +1.289s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.415s 10 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Racing +1.454s 11 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +1.466s 12 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +1.493s 13 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.518s 14 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +1.697s 15 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +1.797s 16 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing +1.950s 17 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +2.287s 18 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +2.320s 19 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.407s 20 Illia Mykhalchyk UKR BMW Motorrad Team +2.448s 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +2.666s 22 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +2.736s 23 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha +3.404s 24 Hafzh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +3.443s 25 Luca Bernardi SMR BARNI Spark Racing Team +3.503s 26 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +3.676s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:

Best lap:

Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)

Best race lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)

Jonathan Rea conquers the opening day of the 2022 Donington Park World Superbike event, as temperatures rise and lap times fall during Friday afternoon's Free Practice 2.

After dominating the morning session until being beaten by Toprak Razgatlioglu on fresh rubber in the final minute, Rea set a scorching pace from the start of FP2.

By the end of his opening run, the six-time world champion had set the best lap of the weekend so far and held a half-second advantage over nearest rival Scott Redding.

The middle stages then saw reigning champion Razgatlioglu, a double winner at Donington last season, rise to second despite joining Iker Lecuona (FP1) in being left frustrated at losing time behind Philipp Oettl.

But, unlike this morning, Rea responded in style - improving his fastest time in the closing minutes to push his ZX-10R a distant half-a-second clear of Razgatlioglu.

The session ended with Rea shadowing Razgatlioglu, getting a little sideways as he studied the Yamaha at close range through the Fogarty Esses.

Redding, using a new Kalex swingarm, was just a fraction behind Razgatlioglu for a competitive third on the BMW, ahead of Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes.

Title leader Alvaro Bautista, tipped to face a tough challenge to match the likes of Rea and Razgatlioglu on the Ducati this weekend, completed the day in fifth place. Team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, third in the morning, suffered a late fall on his way to sixth this afternoon.

Bautista will start Saturday's opening race with a 36-point lead over Rea and a 79-point lead over Razgatlioglu.

Leon Haslam (12th this morning) was again the best of the home wild-cards, this time in tenth. BSB champion Tarron Mackenzie was 15th with TT ace Peter Hickman 16th. Donington may be familiar ground for the British trio, but WorldSBK bike spec is significantly different to BSB.