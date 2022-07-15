2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Free Practice (2) Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Dominique Aegerter SUI Ten Kate Yamaha 1:30.939s 2 Glenn Van Straalen NED EAB Yamaha +0.224s 3 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team +0.225s 4 Jules Cluzel FRA GMT94 Yamaha +0.275s 5 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP +0.323s 6 Federico Caricasulo ITA Althea Racing +0.400s 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +0.449s 8 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti +0.629s 9 Hannes Soomer EST Dynavolt Triumph +0.641s 10 Stefano Manzi ITA Dynavolt Triumph +0.760s 11 Thomas Booth-Amos GBR Prodina Racing WorldSSP +0.809s 12 Peter Sebestyen HUN Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +0.927s 13 Unai Orradre ESP MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +1.009s 14 Marcel Brenner SUI VFT Yamaha +1.215s 15 Kyle Smith GBR VFT Yamaha +1.216s 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse +1.277s 17 Adrian Huertas ESP MTM Kawasaki +1.307s 18 Luigi Montella ITA Kawasaki Puccetti +1.337s 19 Isaac Vinales ESP D34G Racing +1.397s 20 Harry Truelove GBR ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha +1.465s 21 Andy Verdoia FRA GMT94 Yamaha +1.614s 22 Benjamin Currie AUS Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +1.654s 23 Mattia Casadei ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse +1.840s 24 Leonardo Taccini ITA Ten Kate Yamaha +2.097s 25 Ondrej Vostatek CZE MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +2.260s 26 Federico Fuligni ITA D34G Racing +2.701s 27 Maximilian Kofler AUT CM Yamaha +2.942s 28 Jefrey Buis NED Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +3.505s 29 Sander Kroeze NED Kallio Yamaha +3.824s Simon Jespersen DEN CM Yamaha No Time Oliver Bayliss AUS BARNI Spark Racing Team No Time Patrick Hobelsberger GER Kallio Yamaha No Time

Reigning WSS champion and runaway 2022 title leader Dominique Aegerter hit the top during Free Practice 2 for the Donington Park round.

Seeking his eighth win in a row on Saturday, Aegerter soon put his sixth place in FP1 behind him, leading the timesheets for much of FP2 on his way to a 0.224s advantage over fellow Yamaha rider Glenn van Straalan.

Nicolo Bulega took over as the top Ducati in third, ahead of Jules Cluzel and FP1 leader Rafaele de Rosa.

Brits Tom Booth-Amos and Kyle Smith both fell in the final ten minutes on their way to 11th and 15th respectively.

Patrick Hobelsberger has been declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend after this morning's highside.