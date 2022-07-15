2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (2)

15 Jul 2022
Dominique Aegerter, Donington WorldSSP, 15 July

Free Practice 2 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.

2022 WorldSSP Donington Park  - Free Practice (2) Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Dominique AegerterSUITen Kate Yamaha1:30.939s
2Glenn Van StraalenNEDEAB Yamaha+0.224s
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team+0.225s
4Jules CluzelFRAGMT94 Yamaha+0.275s
5Raffaele De RosaITAOrelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP+0.323s
6Federico CaricasuloITAAlthea Racing+0.400s
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITAEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+0.449s
8Can OncuTURKawasaki Puccetti+0.629s
9Hannes SoomerESTDynavolt Triumph+0.641s
10Stefano ManziITADynavolt Triumph+0.760s
11Thomas Booth-AmosGBRProdina Racing WorldSSP+0.809s
12Peter SebestyenHUNEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+0.927s
13Unai OrradreESPMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+1.009s
14Marcel BrennerSUIVFT Yamaha+1.215s
15Kyle SmithGBRVFT Yamaha+1.216s
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMV Agusta Reparto Corse+1.277s
17Adrian HuertasESPMTM Kawasaki+1.307s
18Luigi MontellaITAKawasaki Puccetti+1.337s
19Isaac VinalesESPD34G Racing+1.397s
20Harry TrueloveGBRColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha+1.465s
21Andy VerdoiaFRAGMT94 Yamaha+1.614s
22Benjamin CurrieAUSMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+1.654s
23Mattia CasadeiITAMV Agusta Reparto Corse+1.840s
24Leonardo TacciniITATen Kate Yamaha+2.097s
25Ondrej VostatekCZEMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+2.260s
26Federico FuligniITAD34G Racing+2.701s
27Maximilian KoflerAUTCM Yamaha+2.942s
28Jefrey BuisNEDMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+3.505s
29Sander KroezeNEDKallio Yamaha+3.824s
 Simon JespersenDENCM YamahaNo Time
 Oliver BaylissAUSBARNI Spark Racing TeamNo Time
 Patrick HobelsbergerGERKallio YamahaNo Time

Reigning WSS champion and runaway 2022 title leader Dominique Aegerter hit the top during Free Practice 2 for the Donington Park round.

Seeking his eighth win in a row on Saturday, Aegerter soon put his sixth place in FP1 behind him, leading the timesheets for much of FP2 on his way to a 0.224s advantage over fellow Yamaha rider Glenn van Straalan.

Nicolo Bulega took over as the top Ducati in third, ahead of Jules Cluzel and FP1 leader Rafaele de Rosa.

Brits Tom Booth-Amos and Kyle Smith both fell in the final ten minutes on their way to 11th and 15th respectively.

Patrick Hobelsberger has been declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend after this morning's highside.

