2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Free Practice Results (2)
Free Practice 2 results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.
|2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Free Practice (2) Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|1:30.939s
|2
|Glenn Van Straalen
|NED
|EAB Yamaha
|+0.224s
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
|+0.225s
|4
|Jules Cluzel
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+0.275s
|5
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP
|+0.323s
|6
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Althea Racing
|+0.400s
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+0.449s
|8
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+0.629s
|9
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+0.641s
|10
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+0.760s
|11
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Prodina Racing WorldSSP
|+0.809s
|12
|Peter Sebestyen
|HUN
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+0.927s
|13
|Unai Orradre
|ESP
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+1.009s
|14
|Marcel Brenner
|SUI
|VFT Yamaha
|+1.215s
|15
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|VFT Yamaha
|+1.216s
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+1.277s
|17
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|MTM Kawasaki
|+1.307s
|18
|Luigi Montella
|ITA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.337s
|19
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|D34G Racing
|+1.397s
|20
|Harry Truelove
|GBR
|ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha
|+1.465s
|21
|Andy Verdoia
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.614s
|22
|Benjamin Currie
|AUS
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+1.654s
|23
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+1.840s
|24
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|+2.097s
|25
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+2.260s
|26
|Federico Fuligni
|ITA
|D34G Racing
|+2.701s
|27
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|CM Yamaha
|+2.942s
|28
|Jefrey Buis
|NED
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+3.505s
|29
|Sander Kroeze
|NED
|Kallio Yamaha
|+3.824s
|Simon Jespersen
|DEN
|CM Yamaha
|No Time
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|No Time
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|GER
|Kallio Yamaha
|No Time
Reigning WSS champion and runaway 2022 title leader Dominique Aegerter hit the top during Free Practice 2 for the Donington Park round.
Seeking his eighth win in a row on Saturday, Aegerter soon put his sixth place in FP1 behind him, leading the timesheets for much of FP2 on his way to a 0.224s advantage over fellow Yamaha rider Glenn van Straalan.
Nicolo Bulega took over as the top Ducati in third, ahead of Jules Cluzel and FP1 leader Rafaele de Rosa.
Brits Tom Booth-Amos and Kyle Smith both fell in the final ten minutes on their way to 11th and 15th respectively.
Patrick Hobelsberger has been declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend after this morning's highside.