Toprak Razgatlioglu took pole position for the 2023 Czech Republic WorldSBK round ahead of Axel Bastianini and Danilo Petrucci...

...Or at least that's how the Superpole session finished.

But the results were soon 'under review due to yellow flags' leaving many riders shrugging their shoulders as they waited to see who would lose their best laps.

When the lengthy list of amendments had been made, a revised front row of Razgatlioglu, Barni Ducati rider Petrucci and factory Ducati rider Michael Rinaldi was announced.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

Bassani was the highest-placed rider to be stripped of a lap time, sending him to the second row between Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea, after passing the scene of Dominique Aegerter's accident during his fastest lap.

Rea had been as high as second place, behind Razgatlioglu, with five minutes to go but then crashed when he lost the front of his Kawasaki at Turn 2.

Ducati's reigning world champion and title leader Alvaro Bautista will start from just seventh place, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Andrea Locatelli.

Philipp Oettl joined Aegerter and Rea in the gravel, dropping his Ducati on his out-lap and again at the end of the session, meaning he failed to set a time.

Race 1 starts at 14:00 local time, when Razgatlioglu will be aiming for a third WorldSBK race win in a row.

2023 World Superbike, Czech Republic - Superpole Qualifying Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon 1:30.801s 2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.460s 3 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.506s 4 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.618s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.629s 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.657s 7 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.812s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.858s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.879s 10 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.012s 11 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.021s 12 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +1.130s 13 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +1.150s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.236s 15 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.452s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.912s 17 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +2.152s 18 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +2.374s 19 Isaac Vinales ESP Pedercini Racing +2.496s 20 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +2.639s 21 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.774s 22 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +2.861s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing MOVISIO +4.138s 24 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati No Time

Most World Supe rbike records

Fastest Lap: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s

Most Wins: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Remaining 2023 Weekend Schedule (UK time):

Saturday:

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday:

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00