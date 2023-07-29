2023 Czech World Superbike Results - Superpole Qualifying: Razgatlioglu pole, Rea falls, Bautista 7th
Superpole qualifying results for round eight of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Most in the Czech Republic.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took pole position for the 2023 Czech Republic WorldSBK round ahead of Axel Bastianini and Danilo Petrucci...
...Or at least that's how the Superpole session finished.
But the results were soon 'under review due to yellow flags' leaving many riders shrugging their shoulders as they waited to see who would lose their best laps.
When the lengthy list of amendments had been made, a revised front row of Razgatlioglu, Barni Ducati rider Petrucci and factory Ducati rider Michael Rinaldi was announced.
Bassani was the highest-placed rider to be stripped of a lap time, sending him to the second row between Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea, after passing the scene of Dominique Aegerter's accident during his fastest lap.
Rea had been as high as second place, behind Razgatlioglu, with five minutes to go but then crashed when he lost the front of his Kawasaki at Turn 2.
Ducati's reigning world champion and title leader Alvaro Bautista will start from just seventh place, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Andrea Locatelli.
Philipp Oettl joined Aegerter and Rea in the gravel, dropping his Ducati on his out-lap and again at the end of the session, meaning he failed to set a time.
Race 1 starts at 14:00 local time, when Razgatlioglu will be aiming for a third WorldSBK race win in a row.
|2023 World Superbike, Czech Republic - Superpole Qualifying Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|1:30.801s
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.460s
|3
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.506s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.618s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.629s
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.657s
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.812s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.858s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.879s
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.012s
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.021s
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.130s
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.150s
|14
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.236s
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.452s
|16
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.912s
|17
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.152s
|18
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+2.374s
|19
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|Pedercini Racing
|+2.496s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+2.639s
|21
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.774s
|22
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.861s
|23
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing MOVISIO
|+4.138s
|24
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|No Time
Most World Superbike records
Fastest Lap: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s
Most Wins: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
Remaining 2023 Weekend Schedule (UK time):
Saturday:
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday:
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race 2 - 13:00