2023 Czech World Superbike Results - Superpole Qualifying: Razgatlioglu pole, Rea falls, Bautista 7th

Peter McLaren's picture
29 Jul 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu on the phone, Czech WorldSBK, 29 July

Superpole qualifying results for round eight of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Most in the Czech Republic.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took pole position for the 2023 Czech Republic WorldSBK round ahead of Axel Bastianini and Danilo Petrucci...

...Or at least that's how the Superpole session finished.

But the results were soon 'under review due to yellow flags' leaving many riders shrugging their shoulders as they waited to see who would lose their best laps.

When the lengthy list of amendments had been made, a revised front row of Razgatlioglu, Barni Ducati rider Petrucci and factory Ducati rider Michael Rinaldi was announced.

Bassani was the highest-placed rider to be stripped of a lap time, sending him to the second row between Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea, after passing the scene of Dominique Aegerter's accident during his fastest lap.

Rea had been as high as second place, behind Razgatlioglu, with five minutes to go but then crashed when he lost the front of his Kawasaki at Turn 2.

Ducati's reigning world champion and title leader Alvaro Bautista will start from just seventh place, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Andrea Locatelli.

Philipp Oettl joined Aegerter and Rea in the gravel, dropping his Ducati on his out-lap and again at the end of the session, meaning he failed to set a time.

Race 1 starts at 14:00 local time, when Razgatlioglu will be aiming for a third WorldSBK race win in a row.

2023 World Superbike, Czech Republic - Superpole Qualifying Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon 1:30.801s
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.460s
3Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.506s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.618s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.629s
6Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.657s
7Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.812s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.858s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.879s
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.012s
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.021s
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.130s
13Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +1.150s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.236s
15Scott ReddingGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.452s
16Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.912s
17Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+2.152s
18Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+2.374s
19Isaac VinalesESP Pedercini Racing+2.496s
20Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+2.639s
21Roberto TamburiniITAYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.774s
22Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+2.861s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing MOVISIO+4.138s
24Philipp OettlGERGoEleven DucatiNo Time

Most World Superbike records

Fastest Lap: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s

Most Wins: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Remaining 2023 Weekend Schedule (UK time):

Saturday:

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday:

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00