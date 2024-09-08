French World Superbike Warm Up Results: Bautista fastest in the damp

Full results from Warm Up at the French World Superbike round at Magny-Cours.

Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista topped a wet Warm Up session for WorldSBK in Magny-Cours, ahead of the Superpole Race and Race 2 coming up later today.

Only 10 riders set lap times on a track that was drying throughout, not dissimilarly to Saturday morning's FP3 session.

There was no Jonathan Rea in Warm Up after he was declared unfit following his Race 1 crash.

Nicolo Bulega and Bradley Ray both took part, having been declared fit on Sunday morning following their own respective Race 1 falls.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Warm Up Result | Rd 8/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:52.742
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.183
3Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:54.390
4Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.491
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.705
6Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:55.025
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:55.341
8Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:57.101
9Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:59.888
10Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2:00.408
11Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
12Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
13Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
17Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
18Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
20Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
20Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
21Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set

