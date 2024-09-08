French World Superbike Warm Up Results: Bautista fastest in the damp

Alvaro Bautista topped a wet Warm Up session for WorldSBK in Magny-Cours, ahead of the Superpole Race and Race 2 coming up later today.

Only 10 riders set lap times on a track that was drying throughout, not dissimilarly to Saturday morning's FP3 session.

There was no Jonathan Rea in Warm Up after he was declared unfit following his Race 1 crash.

Nicolo Bulega and Bradley Ray both took part, having been declared fit on Sunday morning following their own respective Race 1 falls.