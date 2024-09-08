French World Superbike Warm Up Results: Bautista fastest in the damp
Full results from Warm Up at the French World Superbike round at Magny-Cours.
Alvaro Bautista topped a wet Warm Up session for WorldSBK in Magny-Cours, ahead of the Superpole Race and Race 2 coming up later today.
Only 10 riders set lap times on a track that was drying throughout, not dissimilarly to Saturday morning's FP3 session.
There was no Jonathan Rea in Warm Up after he was declared unfit following his Race 1 crash.
Nicolo Bulega and Bradley Ray both took part, having been declared fit on Sunday morning following their own respective Race 1 falls.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Warm Up Result | Rd 8/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:52.742
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.183
|3
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:54.390
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.491
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.705
|6
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:55.025
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:55.341
|8
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:57.101
|9
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:59.888
|10
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2:00.408
|11
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|12
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|18
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|20
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|20
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|21
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set