2026 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice results from Magny-Cours

Results from the FP2 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the ninth round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega topped the FP2 session at Magny-Cours and was the only rider to lap in the 1m35s in the session.

Yari Montella, Sam Lowes, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Iker Lecuona completed an all-Ducati top-five behind Bulega, despite a crash on his first flying lap for Lecuona.

Xavi Vierge rounded out the top-six ahead of Miguel Oliveira, Garrett Gerloff, Alberto Surra, and Alex Lowes in the top-10.

Bahattin Sofuoglu crashed again in FP2 and was taken to the medical centre, where he was declared unfit with concussion. The Turkish rider will be taken to Moulins Hospital for further assessments.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP2 in France are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.916 2 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.041 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.131 4 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.145 5 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.170 6 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.289 7 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:36.396 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:36.404 9 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.448 10 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:36.451 11 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:36.471 12 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.554 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.558 14 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:36.605 15 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.621 16 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:36.734 17 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.793 18 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:37.023 19 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.384 20 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.830 21 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.301

FP1

Nicolo Bulega topped FP1 at Magny-Cours, the Italian finishing almost three-tenths clear of Sam Lowes in second. Bulega suffered a technical problem at the start of the session and had to pit at the end of his out-lap, but a red flag for track conditions at turn one after eight minutes of the session meant he lost only minimal track time.

Sam Lowes was fastest for much of the session and was the first rider to lap in the 1m35s. Only Iker Lecuona was able to join Bulega and Lowes in lapping sub-1m36s.

Xavi Vierge was fourth-fastest for Yamaha, ahead of another trio of Ducatis: Alberto Surra, Yari Montella, and Lorenzo Baldassarri. Behind them, Danilo Petrucci, Garrett Gerloff, and Alex Lowes rounded out the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP1 in France are below.