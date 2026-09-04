2026 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice results from Magny-Cours

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP2 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the ninth round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega topped the FP2 session at Magny-Cours and was the only rider to lap in the 1m35s in the session.

Yari Montella, Sam Lowes, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Iker Lecuona completed an all-Ducati top-five behind Bulega, despite a crash on his first flying lap for Lecuona.

Xavi Vierge rounded out the top-six ahead of Miguel Oliveira, Garrett Gerloff, Alberto Surra, and Alex Lowes in the top-10.

Bahattin Sofuoglu crashed again in FP2 and was taken to the medical centre, where he was declared unfit with concussion. The Turkish rider will be taken to Moulins Hospital for further assessments. 

Full WorldSBK results from FP2 in France are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.916
2Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.041
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.131
4Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.145
5Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.170
6Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.289
7Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.396
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.404
9Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.448
10Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.451
11Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.471
12Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.554
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.558
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.605
15Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.621
16Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.734
17Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.793
18Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.023
19Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:37.384
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.830
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:38.301

FP1

Nicolo Bulega topped FP1 at Magny-Cours, the Italian finishing almost three-tenths clear of Sam Lowes in second. Bulega suffered a technical problem at the start of the session and had to pit at the end of his out-lap, but a red flag for track conditions at turn one after eight minutes of the session meant he lost only minimal track time.

Sam Lowes was fastest for much of the session and was the first rider to lap in the 1m35s. Only Iker Lecuona was able to join Bulega and Lowes in lapping sub-1m36s.

Xavi Vierge was fourth-fastest for Yamaha, ahead of another trio of Ducatis: Alberto Surra, Yari Montella, and Lorenzo Baldassarri. Behind them, Danilo Petrucci, Garrett Gerloff, and Alex Lowes rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 in France are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.556
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.840
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.989
4Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.035
5Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.171
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.208
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.447
8Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.511
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.540
10Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.551
11Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.554
12Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.601
13Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.694
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.845
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.946
16Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.905
17Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.934
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.972
19Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.246
20Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:37.526
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.696

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World Superbikes
2026 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice results from Magny-Cours
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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