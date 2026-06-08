Miguel Oliveira to make 2026 WorldSBK return at Misano after Balaton crash

Miguel Oliveira will make his return to racing this weekend at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano (12–14 June).

Oliveira had started his debut WorldSBK season in strong form, finishing on the podium in all three races at Portimao and was on the rostrum once again at Balaton Park, but a crash in the Superpole Race left him with a concussion and a shoulder injury.

He was unable to race in the Sunday races in Hungary, and missed the Czech Round as well, plus the Aragon Round, although he was able to attend the latter and spent time with the BMW team.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The Misano round this weekend, though, will see Oliveira’s return to the track.

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“I’m looking forward to rejoining the team and getting back on my BMW M1000 RR,” said Miguel Oliveira.

“Returning at Misano has been the target throughout my recovery, and I’m pleased to be in a position to make that happen.

“Earlier this week, I also rode a production bike during a track day to assess my condition and gain some valuable time on track.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me during this recovery process, my family, the medical team, the team itself and all the fans who have been sending messages of encouragement.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Naturally, I know the challenge that awaits. The level of competition is extremely high, and I’m still working my way back to full fitness.

“My priority this weekend is to rebuild my rhythm, regain confidence on the bike and continue progressing session by session. The rest will come with time and hard work.”

Oliveira’s team-mate, Danilo Petrucci, will remain on the sidelines this weekend after his high-side in Race 1 at Most. Hannes Soomer had stepped in at the Aragon Round to replace Petrucci, but Michael van der Mark – who had previously been replacing Oliveira – will step into Petrucci’s side of the factory BMW garage from the Misano round.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“We are very pleased that Miguel’s [Oliveira] recovery has progressed so well that we can now plan for his comeback at Misano,” said head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, Sven Blusch.

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“After some difficult weeks, this is a step back towards normality for us.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to Miguel’s recovery following his injury.

“With Danilo [Petrucci], we have agreed to wait a little longer. He is already feeling significantly better, but we do not want to rush anything.

“He will still be with us at Misano and support the team as much as possible.

“Mickey [Michael van der Mark] will continue to race for us as a substitute rider. He has already done an excellent job at Most and Aragon, and I am sure that his victory with the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team at last weekend’s 8 Hours of Spa Motos will give him even more momentum.”

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