British Supersport: Max Wadsworth taken to hospital following warm-up crash

Max Wadsworth was left unconscious after he was struck by the next rider approaching who was unable to avoid the Macadam Racing rider in the morning warm-up session for the Quattro Supersport class, which was immediatley red flagged.

The Halifax rider was attended to trackside and stabilised at the circuit before being transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for specialist care.

The official Bennetts British Superbikes Twitter account put out the following statement on Wadsworth’s condition:

"Following an incident during the Quattro Group British Supersport warm up session earlier this morning, Max Wadsworth (Macadam Racing with Specialised Group Yamaha) was briefly unconscious after his fall where he was struck by a rider immediately following. His condition improved as he was being stabilised in the circuit Medical Centre. He talked to medics and family before being transported to the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham for scans and further investigations”.

