2024 British Superbikes: Navarra - Qualifying Results

The front row will be an all Yamaha lock out with pre-season favourite after topping both tests, Kyle Ryde, third. The #77 stated he did not get on with the waiting involved in the superpole format as he gets nervous, but was keen to run a clean lap after hitting the green around the track in practice, which he achieved to complete the front row.

Skinner fourth from Q1 promotion.

Rory Skinner came through Q1 with the best time and was just the third rider on track for Cheshire Mouldings BMW, back in BSB with TAS Racing after his year in Moto2.

The Scottish rider is nursing an arm injury and was holding chilled bottles of water on his arm while waiting for the one lap shootout to start, but his time on track in the first qualifying session saw the #11 able to use his track knowledge to pull out a solid early lap. His run saw him hold off all-comers until Glenn Irwin took to the track, only dropping out of the podium places when Ryde, the penultimate rider, completed his lap.

Irwin placed fourth after his time was also shuffled back for Hager PBM Ducati with Skinner set to fill fifth.

Peter Hickman was sixth for FHO Racing, just ahead of Lee Jackson, the highest placing Honda rider, now at MasterMac.

Max Cook, last season’s top rookie, was the first rider not to go top as he failed to beat Skinner’s best, leaving him eighth for Completely Motorbikes as the top Kawasaki qualifier.

Charlie Nesbitt was ninth quickest on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike. Christian Iddon completed the top ten for Oxford Products Ducati.

Jason O’Halloran in eleventh and the first man on track, Josh Brookes were the only other riders to set a lap.



British Superbikes Round One - Navarra- Superpole Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) 1m 36.609s 2 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +0.039s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +0.189s 4 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.275s 5 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad(BMW) +0.564s 6 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +0.630s 7 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.640s 8 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) +0.811s 9 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.839s 10 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) +1.001s 11 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) +1.016s 12 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1.104s 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) DNF 14 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 15 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF Q1 16 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) 1m 37.865s 17 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) 1m 37.942s 18 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 37.961s 19 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) 1m38.017s 20 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 38.049s 21 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 1m 38.114s 22 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR(Honda) 1m 38.164s 23 Jamie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 38.474s 24 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) 1m 38.523s 25 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) 1m 38.932s 26 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) 1m 39.351s 27 Tom Neave GBR STAUFFFluid Power (Kawasaki) 1m 39.496s 28 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) 1m 40.459s

Race against time for Bridewell in vain

They may be teammates no longer, but Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell still had something in common as the both had disrupted practice sessions earlier on Saturday.

Glenn Irwin had given his Hager PBM Team some early patch up work after a fall in the first session, but by qualifying was back in the driving seat.

The same could not be said for Bridewell, who was seen heading the wrong way down pit lane in FP2. His bike issue happened right at the start of the session, with only an out lap recorded.

After a frantic race against time for the Honda Racing mechanics, who were still working away in Q1, the #1 plate made it out on track after the total rebuild.

There was smoke almost instantly from the back of the bike, by the rear tyre, with the marshals quick to flag Bridewell, who made a swift exit up a side slip road. The red flag came out to allow for a check for oil on track. The lack of a lap left Bridewell at the back of the timesheets for the session, placing him 15th on the grid.

Leon Haslam also had a disastrous Superpole experience.

Once again out on his own Rokit BMW, the #91 had started fastest with a purple sector, but crashed when pushing in the second section of the track, his bike cartwheeling through the gravel after chatter combined with finding a bump on track to prevent Haslam setting a time.

Haslam was faster in free practice so places ahead of Bridewell on the grid.

Fraser Rodgers had a mechanical issue on his TAG Racing Honda, so also left the session without a lap to his name.

Q1 - Expected trio head to Superpole

The earlier FP1 session was the one which decided who would automatically move into the shootout in Superpole, with Max Cook scraping the last place in the top twelve as a late fall for Charlie Nesbitt prevented any last minute laps registering.

Q1 saw the remaining riders battle to be in the top three, to progress to Superpole, with those places taken by Brookes, Nesbitt and Skinner.

Official British Superbike Navarra Records:

There are no records available for Navarra as it is a new track for the BSB championship.

FP1 best lap: Ryan Vickers - 1m 36.531s

FP2 best lap: Kyle Ryde - 1m 36.584s

That left Rapid Honda’s Franco Bourne as the best of the rest, lining up 16th for the races on Sunday.

Andrew Irwin looked to have a shot at moving on and was expected to vye for a spot. The Honda racing rider never really got back to the pace shown before his earlier practice tumble, so starts 18th after finishing the session in sixth.

The best of the Pathway riders, with Superstock engines, was Alex Olsen on his Honda in 22nd just ahead of fellow Pathway rookie riders Jaime van Sikkelerus and Lewis Rollo.

