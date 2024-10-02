New Honda-backed team confirm entry for 2025 British Supersport Championship

Honda Racing UK lend support to new project

Honda Racing UK
Honda Racing UK

Dan Cooper Motorsport will join the British Supersport Championship next year.

Honda Racing UK will back DCM’s entry with two latest-spec CBR600RRs.

The DCM team’s two riders are yet to be confirmed.

Team owner Dan Cooper said: “I am extremely excited to announce our plans for the 2025 British Supersport Championship season.

“Our team has come a long way in the short time since I stopped racing myself, so to be able to say that we will have a two-rider team in what is such a competitive class is testament to what we have achieved so far.

“As you can see from the results this year, the Honda is an extremely competitive package and I’m eager to see what our riders can do on these fantastic machines. 

“I would like to say a special thank you to my good friend Tommy Bridewell and Havier Beltran at Honda Racing UK for making this possible and we are looking forward to announcing our rider line up in the coming weeks.”

