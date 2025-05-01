Tommy Bridewell reveals decision which “sometimes I have questioned”

Honda Racing's Tommy Bridewell set for 2025 BSB opener at Oulton Park

Tommy Bridewell
Tommy Bridewell

Tommy Bridewell will enter the new British Superbike Championship season fitter than ever.

That’s due to his work with a new personal trainer who has put the 2023 BSB champion through his paces.

However, Bridewell has admitted he hasn’t always been so sure that he made the right call to focus so heavily on his physical fitness.

“I’ve got a new personal trainer and we’ve been flat-out training twice a day, six days a week,” he said ahead of this weekend’s opener at Oulton Park.

“Sometimes I’ve questioned that decision, but it’s part of the game and I’m probably fitter than I have been for many a year so I’m happy.”

Bridewell missed out on the 2024 title by one point, losing out to Kyle Ryde.

The Honda man is determined to regain the crown this year, though.

“Oulton Park is one of our more challenging circuits but the team has got some good ideas that will give a step forward from last year’s setup and it’s been a good circuit for me in the past,” Bridewell said.

“We’ve been experimenting with the bike in pre-season testing so we’ve reverted back to my 2024 setup and I’m a lot happier. I’m quietly confident but, really, we won’t know until the Free Practice sessions are complete.”

Teammate Andrew Irwin said: “I’ve had some good races at Oulton Park, but I haven’t yet reached the podium so that’s a great way to focus my motivation for this weekend.

“We need to find the right balance to be able to qualify on the front two rows, that’s probably my biggest objective for this year, and then find a bit more consistency.

“I’ve had one of the best off-seasons in my career, testing has gone well and I was based in Spain at the start of the year in order to get a lot more training done - not just physically but also mentally.

“I’ve been working with a great team, and fingers crossed we’re going to reap the benefits from that as we go through the season.”

Team manager Havier Beltran said: “It’s been a long off-season this year and I think that we are all itching to go racing again after a very productive testing programme.

“The team is working well and we have made some good progress while the riders are, as always, incredibly motivated. All the ingredients are in place for a successful year ahead, and there’s no better place to kick off the new season than Oulton Park: a challenging circuit which draws a big crowd and is always full of atmosphere.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
4m ago
Tommy Bridewell reveals decision which “sometimes I have questioned”
Tommy Bridewell
BSB News
11m ago
Glenn Irwin notes key changes as 2025 BSB challenge begins
Glenn Irwin
F1 News
29m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ayrton Senna “would lose it, have physical contact” with journalists
Ayrton Senna
F1 Feature
33m ago
Ayrton Senna's legacy and the impact of F1's darkest weekend at Imola
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea: “When you’re down and out, it’s hard to see a way forward”
Jonathan Rea

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton braking theory tipped by F1 insider
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
WSBK News
2h ago
Verdict announced on Jonathan Rea’s availability for WorldSBK Cremona
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
3h ago
“I don’t need it right now:” Johann Zarco plays down engine wait at Jerez MotoGP test
Johann Zarco
Moto3 News
3h ago
Update on badly injured Moto3 rider whose family asked for privacy
Moto3
RR News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop “really up against it” as 2025 Isle of Man TT bike plans not confirmed
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024