2023 British Superbikes Silverstone Race Results (1)

Kyle Ryde got his season of to the best possible start with victory in the Saturday sprint race around Silverstone’s National Circuit.

The LAMI OMG Yamaha rider had been on race pace form all weekend, and although he didn’t claim pole earlier in the day he proved his prowess around the track when he delivered a new lap record in FP3.

The battle for first was fierce over the opening laps with Tommy Bridewell, Ryde and Jason O’Halloran all having stints out front.

The Australian spent the longest leading the train over the line before the #77 made his move.

Ryde had tried all the lines in rehearsal behind and tested out what worked best, while not afraid to get his elbows out to stay in contention. Tyres conserved, when he made his move on the Yamaha with three laps left he made it stick, soaking up the pressure and taking the full 18 points on offer following the allocation changes this season.



It was polesitter Bridewell who kept the pressure on in the closing moments of the race. Pushing all the way the BeerMonster Ducati rider was not quite able to get close enough to make a final lunge for the win, finishing just 0.436s behind.

British Superbike Silverstone- Race results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 19m 43.658s 2 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati +0.436s 3 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +1.664s 4 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +1.867s 5 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati +2.541s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +2.764s 7 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +3.244s 8 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +8.919s 9 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda +9.187s 10 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad +9.307s 11 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +9.695s 12 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Mastermac Honda by Hawk Racing +10.190s 13 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +13.393s 14 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +15.669s 15 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +16.212s 16 Tim Neave GBR McAMS Yamaha +16.422s 17 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +19.662s 18 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki +19.815s 19 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +20.030s 20 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +20.651s 21 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW +22.110s 22 Davey Todd GBR Milenco by Padgetts Motocycles Honda +22.951s 23 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +23.053s 24 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing` +23.021s 25 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda +32.071s 26 Christian Iddon GBR Oxfod Products Ducati +32.604s 27 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 9 laps 28 Luke Hopkins GBR NP Motorcycles Kawasaki DNS

Brookes picks up final podium slot.

There were races for position as the chequered flag waved up and down the track, with an exciting final run from Josh Brookes pushing for the final podium slot.

The former champion had rode a sensible middle race in the pack from his front row start, using all of his BSB experience.

When the front group of seven finally splintered he was back in fourth and looking at the leaders after a few trips wide aboard the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad.

A final lap lunge saw his move past long time leader O’Halloran stick and claim the final podium spot, with a different manufacturer on every step.

That left his fellow countryman fourth for McAMS Yamaha.

Last years triple winner Glenn Irwin was fifth on his return to Ducati on the second PBM bike cementing a strong first race for the team.

Leon Haslam, in his own Rokit BMW Motorrad team was close behind in sixth and closing on the leaders, while after qualifying seventh Jack Kennedy again impressed in the first race beginnig a full BSB season after after appearances at the end of last year to finish in the same position for Mar-Train Racing Yamaha, the team stepping up from Supersport with their rider.

There was a significant gap back to Andrew Irwin, who lead the chasing group in eighth for Honda Racing, Just ahead of Danny Kent with his own Lovell Kent Racing Team bike.

He soaked up pressure from Danny Buchan, one of the biggest losers in the race, sucked back into a mid-pack battle after qualifying sixth on the grid for Synetiq BMW, and eleventh placed Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad).

Rookie Charlie Nesbitt enjoyed a run out on the Suzuki at the end of 2022 and his first full season saw him back in the points for MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing, in twelfth.

The remaining points from the sprint race result went to Ryan Vickers (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) in 13th, Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) in 14th and Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) in 15th.

Tim Neave was incredibly close to picking up points in his first BSB appearance for McAMS Yamaha but lost out in the battle to the line.

Official British Superbike Silverstone Records:

Old BSB Lap Record - Silverstone: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 53.102s (2022)

New BSB lap record - Kyle Ryde (Yamaha) 52.953s (2023 - FP3)

2022 at Silversone:

Pole: Glenn Irwin (2nd Kyle Ryde, 3rd Bradley Ray)

Race One:

1:Glenn Iwrin

2:Kyle Ryde

3:Bradley Ray

Race Two:

1:Glenn Irwin

2:Kyle Ryde

3: Rory Skinner

Race Three:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Bradley Ray

3: Andrew Irwin

Work to do after difficult first race for Kawasaki riders

After making a move through Q1, Lee Jackson could only manage 13th on the grid after being a Showdown competitor for the same team in 2022.

The race seemed equally tough for the manufacturer with Jackson their best placed finisher in 14th after fighting his way back into the points.

With several riders picked to ride the bikes a nod to the future (Max Cook, Storm Stacey, Bradley Perie) and a few issues along the way (Stacey’s bike brought out the red flag in qualifying with flames pouring out) Jackson remains their benchmark for performance, and has work to do after duelling hard for a lower points finish.

Elsewhere, a bike issue took Christian Iddon out of contention, dropping him out of the fight for a top ten placing.

Tom Neave failed to finish after a mechanical issue.