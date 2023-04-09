2023 British Superbikes Silverstone Race Results (3)

This time the thirty laps were completed, with Glenn Irwin the third different winner of the weekend as race three brought the first British Superbike race weekend to a close at Silverstone.

The weather may have cooled but the racing didn’t - and Irwin did not have instant impact. Early leader Josh Brookes took over at the front almost immediately while the Ducati rider again went the wrong way from the start.

A second row start meant there was less places to make up, and the close competitive racing at the front meant the #2 bike could pick his way forward from sixth as the lead changed hands.

Hitting the front after taking over from Danny Kent on lap eighteen, Irwin tried to pull out a gap on the PBM bike, but behind Brookes and Bridewell could see his plan and moved in behind, removing the defecit.

British Superbike Silverstone- Race results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati 26m 55.706s 2 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +0.120s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati +0.412s 4 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +1.179s 5 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda +1.297s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +2.037s 7 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +3.443s 8 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +3.713s 9 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +4.046s 10 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +4.137s 11 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +5.895s 12 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +6.106s 13 Tim Neave GBR McAMS Yamaha +12.202s 14 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +15.032s 15 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda +16.350s 16 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing` +16.541s 17 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Mastermac Honda by Hawk Racing +17.944s 18 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +17.976s 19 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +21.947s 20 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +24.614s 21 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki +26.577s 22 Davey Todd GBR Milenco by Padgetts Motocycles Honda +29.734s 23 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK 3 laps 24 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW 21 laps 25 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNS 26 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNS 27 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad DNS 28 Luke Hopkins GBR NP Motorcycles Kawasaki DNS

Irwin held on to lead over the line - the third different rider and manufacturer to take the top spot at Silverstone as he claimed a tenth career BSB win.

Brookes continued his renaissance at FHO BMW Motorrad, his new home seemingly suitiing the Australian former champion as he secured his 150th podium appearance, just 0.120s away from another victory.

Bridewell had begun the race with work to do - a ride through the pack was needed from eighth on the grid. Picking off his rivals looked effortless as he soon arrived in the frantic lead group for some more solid points - a rostrum visit coming in every race this weekend.

Jason O’Halloran started from pole. Having been there or there abouts his results have been consistent but did not seem able to find that extra needed for the win. Race three was no different as he faded back to fourth, just over a second behind the leader for McAMS Yamaha.

A return to form for Danny Kent

To hold on for the win was a big ask, but Danny Kent lead a large portion of the middle of the race after forming his own Lovell Kent racing team for the season, with Honda machinery underneath him.

Even in the closing stages a podium looked possible but it was not to be, the number 52 did however look rejuvenated and up for the fight on his way to fifth on his new bike after a barren time on the Buildbase Suzuki, with the manufacturer leaving the championship.

Leon Haslam put his issues earlier in the day with the bike to bed. With no last minute preparation needed for race three, the Rokit BMW Motorrad has also run his own team to compete in 2023, with race three looking more relaxed he was sixth again, marking a solid first round in the circumstances.

Kyle Ryde was in a similar situation to Bridewell - given his wide riding style around the National circuit and his struggle to stay ahead from a good grid position, starting fifth was always going to make the race a difficult one.

Initially making up places along with the Ducati, the #77 saw his run stagnate, finishing seventh for LAMI OMG Yamaha.

Jack Kennedy once again looked comfortable at the front. His Mar-Train bike benefits from support from McAMS, while keeping his team around him entering BSB has offered stability which lead to confidence, running as high as fourth. Always learning, the Irish rider finished eighth.

Lee Jackson completed another improved run on the Kawasaki and was again the manufacturers top finisher as he tried new parts and progressed the machine all weekend. From sixth on the grid the #14 was able to hold his own for much of the race on the way to an improved ninth at the chequered flag.

Ryan Vickers has a suspected broken scaphoid but rode on to bring home a top ten finish on the second Lami OMG Yamaha entry.

Points relief for Iddon and Hickman.

Both Christian Iddon and Peter Hickman have endured a tough opening to their BSB campaigns.

Iddon had mechanical issues in race one and was taken out in race two - despite looking to have top ten pace there had been no opportunity to put that on show.

Starting eleventh did not give the best chance of a turnaround, but by the end of the race Iddon was in the same positon for Oxford Products Ducati, putting some points into his account.

Peter Hickman was eleventh in race one but nine seconds off the leaders. His weekend rapidly went downhill after crashing in morning warm-up with bike gremlins not cleared by race two - he pulled into the pits as his bike began to slow.

That left the FHO Racing rider last on the grid, while his teammate Brookes has collected a rostrum finish in every race.

An amazing fight through the riders ahead saw the #60 pick up a huge twelve places in the race to finish twelfth in race three and despite the needed comeback he finished just over six seconds off race winner Irwin.

Official British Superbike Silverstone Records:

Old BSB Lap Record - Silverstone: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 53.102s (2022)

New BSB lap record - Kyle Ryde (Yamaha) 52.953s (2023 - FP3)

2022 at Silversone:

Pole: Glenn Irwin (2nd Kyle Ryde, 3rd Bradley Ray)

Race One:

1:Glenn Iwrin

2:Kyle Ryde

3:Bradley Ray

Race Two:

1:Glenn Irwin

2:Kyle Ryde

3: Rory Skinner

Race Three:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Bradley Ray

3: Andrew Irwin

Tim Neave (McAMS Yamaha) got the better of his more experienced brother Tom (Honda Racing UK) in 13th and 14th respectively.

The second Honda, with Hector Barbera aboard, passed and just kept back Josh Owens (Crendon Honda by Hawk racing) for the final point.

Andrew Irwin and Luke Mossey both failed to see the finish line.

Luke Hopkins remained absent following his injuries picked up earlier in the weekend. Danny Buchan was also unavailable as he went for checks on suspected broken bones in his foot following his race two exit, which brought out the red flag.

Championship Standings

After round one it is Josh Brookes leading the way on 48 points, just two ahead of Tommy Bridewell after a trio of hard fought races. His win sees Glenn Irwin in close company with a total of 43.

Kyle Ryde was 39 points to his credit following his sprint race win despite a tough race three. Jason O’Halloran’s consistent points hauls sees him fifth overall on 35.