2026 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Practice Results

Results from day one of the tenth round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship - a return to Donington Park, where Kyle Ryde was fastest.

Kyle Ryde topped the BSB PQ session at Donington Park
Kyle Ryde topped the BSB PQ session at Donington Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The first day of action as the British Superbikes Showdown moved onto Donington Park saw Kyle Ryde fastest on Friday, topping Pre-Qualifying to lead the way to Q2.

The championship leader jumped into the top spot in the PQ session with ten minutes remaining, ahead of his rivals on the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions bike with a lap of 1’ 26.863s, already closing in on lap record pace on day one.

Fellow Ducati rider Scott Redding did all he could to keep his title hopes alive, a close second to Ryde, just 0.169s slower for Hager PBM.

Max Cook was late out of the pits and immediately fast, going straight into the top three for AJN Steelstock bimota with just six minutes left of the session, with all of the top three in the pits as the chequered flag came out, confident in their performances.

Bradley Ray was one of the last riders out on track, picking up a place right at the death to be the top Yamaha for McAMS in fourth.

Ryan Vickers was the best placed Honda in fifth, ahead of Danny Kent on the Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, the new father picking up sixth in PQ, while also setting his best time early enough to save a tyre for FP3.

Leon Haslam was the very last rider out on track with issues and changes interrupting his Friday in all sessions. The problems looked to have been dealt with, as his handful of laps on track took him to seventh for Moto Rapido Ducati, the last of the five riders still in the Showdown (with Ray, Vickers, Redding and Ryde).

Rory Skinner was eighth quickest on the second Cheshire Mouldings machine, ahead of Christian Iddon in ninth for Sencat Yamaha. Lee Jackson did enough to make the top ten in the third and final session of the day for DAO Racing.

Ilya Mikhalchik, on the sole BMW with ROKiT BMW Motorrad, was the best rookie across all sessions, picking up 11th in PQ, with the final direct Q2 place going to Glenn Irwin, just holding onto 12th on the second Nitrous bike.

bimota’s rookie Joe Talbot just missed out after Haslam put in his lap, dropping to 13th, so will be hoping to move up from Q1 and fix his bike issues before Saturday’s sessions.

After a strong start to the day Josh Brookes also didn’t quite make the cut in 15th on the second DAO bikes, with fellow countryman Jason O’Halloran just ahead and also out of luck in 14th for Honda UK. Bathams AJN Ducati rider Storm Stacey had a session to forget in 18th.

 
Full results from Donington Park BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 10 Donington Park - PQ

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1' 26.863s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.169s
3Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.325s
4Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.382s
5Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.390s
6Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.646s
7Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.686s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.767s
9Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.786s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.929s
11Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.965s
12Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.978s
  Riders to Q1  
13Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.030s
14Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.048s
15Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.059s
16Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.157s
17Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.372s
18Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.457s
19Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.594s
20Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.647s
21Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.167s
22Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.705s
23Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+2.972s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+3.664s

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

BSB lap record: Glenn Irwin 1’ 26.832s (Ducati, 2025)
Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 26.123s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Round 2:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Max Cook, 3 Scott Redding)
Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Max Cook, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

FP2

Back on track, FP2 saw Redding and Vickers swap places from FP1, with Redding now ahead thanks to a late change, with Vickers only 0.187s slower.

Ryde had been leading the session before the duo both topped the timesheets towards the end, happy to stay sat in the pits for the final minutes, in a comfortable third.

Cook was fourth, with Ray inside the top five, ahead of O’Halloran in sixth after he picked up the pace following around team-mate Vickers.

Mikhalchik was the top rookie in the session in 11th, this time with the next nearest newcomer as Eugene McManus in 14th, the only faller in the session after a spill at the Old Hairpin.

The momentum for Brookes from FP1 did not hold, with the Australian now down in 19th after trying settings and changes, coupled with a tyre issue on his DAO bike. Leon Haslam completed five laps, but they were all classed as in or out laps, so he finished with no time set.

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 10 Donington Park - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)1' 27.052s
2Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.187s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.189s
4Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.413s
5Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.699s
6Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.702s
7Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.813s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.832s
9Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.135s
10Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.190s
11Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.285s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.312s
13Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.320s
14Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.544s
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.719s
16Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.764s
17Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.767s
18Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.921s
19Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.956s
20Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.054s
21Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+3.205s
22Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+3.256s
23Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+4.244s
24Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) No Time


FP1

The first session saw Vickers solo lap finish quickest, just ahead of Redding, who improved while circulating with Fraser Rogers.

The duo had half a second over the rest, with a welcome return to the top of the timing screens for Brookes in third, closely followed by Cook who finished his session in the pit, and the long-term session leader Glenn Irwin, who held the top spot until the closing stages despite a fall at the Old Hairpin early on.

Ryde was sixth, ahead of Stacey, who made a leap into the top five during the quietest time on track, only dropping back as far as seventh, with Ray eighth. Skinner and Jackson completed the early top ten.

Both of the highest placing rookies ended the session in the pits, with Mikhalchik 14th and Talbot 16th.


FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 10 Donington Park- FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1' 27.334s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.156s
3Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.513s
4Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.525s
5Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.599s
6Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.674s
7Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.891s
8Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.908s
9Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.959s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.988s
11Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.064s
12Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +1.064s
13Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.124s
14Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.228s
15Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.266s
16Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.277s
17Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.472s
18Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.910s
19Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.016s
20Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.085s
21Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.185s
22Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+2.690s
23Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.794s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+3.983s

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Donington Park
Ducati

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